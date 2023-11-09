Listen in Portland: Renaissance/Renaissance Say Yes to Beyoncé Dance Night

It’s officially the holiday season, music lovers! This week we’re celebrating a co-headlining show for Federal & The Preds, another edition of Renaissance in the Holocene//Renaissance, and two Portland rap projects featuring underground New Jersey rapper Fatboi Sharif. Read about these latest and notable music updates happening in Portland.

Must see:

Upcoming local events featuring local artists.

Federale + The Preds

From stars like Slater Kinney and Portugal. From local blues-savvy bands like The Man, Hillstomp and Tango Alpha Tango, there are plenty of great bills featuring locally based bands at the Crystal Ballroom this month. Another notable local show worth checking out is a co-headlining show featuring DIY indie punk rockers The Preds and our favorite locally based Spaghetti Western-inspired band, Federal. The latter is a six-piece band led by bassist Colin Hegna (Brian Jonestown Massacre), known for a gloomy blend of psychedelic indie rock heavily influenced by the darker European soundtracks of Italian giallo and spaghetti films of the 60s and 70s. . Let’s hope they rock out with recent singles like “Blood Moon” and “Mona Lisa” from their 2019 album. no justiceAnd deep cuts since 2012 Blood was flowing like wine-Such as the slow-building album opener “Juarez Wedding”, which climaxes with Carlin’s operatic soprano singing. Led by former duo David Frederickson and Mistina La Fave, the Preds have been in several iterations since 1995, after initially establishing themselves in Missouri and relocating to Portland in 1999. Currently, the band also includes drummer Geordie Thompson and Cass Yates on keyboards. And bass. The group creates an evolving blend of shoegaze post-punk and noise pop. The “limited capacity” show closes on the Big Saturday of Black Friday weekend. (Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W. Burnside, Saturday, November 25, 8 p.m., $15-18, tickets here, all ages)



Blood Moon / Mona Lisa by Federle

Renaissance/Renaissance: Celebrating Beyoncé

Many Portlanders (me) are desperate for some kind of Beyoncé action here in the city. In the meantime, we’re glad to see that the Renaissance/Renaissance has become a consistently recurring night in the Holocene, and has become a temporary home for the Hive in SE Portland. It’s worth getting your body off that couch to shake that booty with DJ Timothy B and DJ Troubled Youth, who will be spinning original songs. renaissance album, some disgusting remixes and edits, and other relevant tunes. A collection of disco-inspired songs like “Virgo’s Groove,” “Cozy,” “Heated,” and “Cough It,” “Church Girl” – aka Beyoncé’s love letter to queer, drag, ballroom and dance culture – created The club was about to explode. So grab a ticket, grab a friend, grab a drink, and feel that dancing (and sweating) all night long as the lyrics to “Break My Soul” resonate: “Release your anger!” Free your mind! Quit your job right now! Release time! Release trade now! Release the stress! Leave love, forget everything else!” Church girls, on the other hand, will act “loose” and “snotty” and sing in unison: “I’m warning everybody, as soon as I come to this party/I’ll ​​leave this body, I’m on me Love will come/Nobody can judge me except me, I was born free!” (Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison, Saturday November 11, 9pm, $16, tickets here, 21+)

Must listen:

New releases from Portland-relevant artists.



Kumabryson the alien

I always love the opportunity to admire Portland-based rapper Bryson The Alien — who, full disclosure, is my future husband and the father of my child — and who consistently releases a high volume of music. An October article on Bandcamp highlights Bryson’s new album Kuma as one of the best new hip-hop releases on the music platform. Kuma was produced almost entirely by Texas beatmaker Ghoste, providing plenty of serious lo-fi visuals for Bryson to harmonize with the laid-back delivery. The single “Shepherd” has previously been released, featuring highlights such as Fatboui Sharif, “Rituals/Brotherhood” and the final track “Angels?” A blurred sample of. The song “Pinto” is written from the perspective of our titular boisterous and goofy 75-pound dog; “I don’t really care at all / I just wanna fetch, I just wanna bowl / I just wanna ride in the car with my tongue out / I just wanna enjoy nature when the sun comes out.”

By Kuma (Bryson the Alien)

The fish that saved portlandthousand c



Speaking of the hardest working guys in town: Last month, Portland-based rapper Milk released a new full-length with producer Televangel, titled The fish that saved portland, This release continues Milk’s trend of releasing entire albums with a single producer, and fish Follows their 2022 project Neutral Milk Hotel, production underway fish The vocals by Televangel, (aka Ian Taggart) are absolutely impeccable, with throwback vibes on songs like “Plus Size Model”, which interpolates a line from “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love)” by Jay Z: ” First fat boy breakup/Now every day I wake up…” – If I had my way the song would go on forever. Other highlights include “Pain & Leather” featuring French rapper YL, the dark and moody “Baby Bash” , which reuses the hook of “Suga Suga” by Baby Bash, and includes other notable guests such as Portland’s Old Grape God (“Cappadonna”), Seattle’s Nacho Picasso (“Mankind”), and , like, the Bryson The Alien project we just mentioned. Milk also has a song out with Fatboi Sharif, “Hospice.” Your next chance to see Milk live is coming! He’s with Mike Capps, Wonder Ballroom Introducing Vine’s upcoming show!