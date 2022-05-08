Listen to a sample of Taylor Swift’s new version of “This Love”

Here is the weekend playlist, in which the editorial staff of Rolling Stone France looks back on his favorites and discoveries of the week!

The weekend playlist can also be streamed!

The Dizzy Brains – Besorongola

The Madagascar group The Dizzy Brains continue to defend their album Dahalo, released at the end of 2021, with Besorongola, with a sincere garage punk energy.

Joan Shelley – The Spur

The American folk singer lets her emotions speak on “The Spur”, to discover now. The album of the same name will be released on June 24.

Tami Neilson – Beyond the Stars

Country soul singer Tami Neilson has teamed up with legendary countryman Willie Nelson for a track called “Beyond The Stars”. Find it in the Kingmaker album, scheduled for July 15th.

Mitzpah – In Andy Warhol’s Factory

Hervé Zénouda (Stinky Toys), Gregory Davidow (Spions) and Yann Le Ker (Modern Guy) restart the Mitzpah project and unveil “In Andy Warhol’s Factory. See you on May 13 for the Lonesome Harvest album!

Eagle-Eye Cherry – Rising Sun

The author of Save Tonight is back with Rising Sun, heralding his next album! He also gives you an appointment at the Carcassonne Festival on July 28.

Whiskey Myers–Antioch

Ahead of the Tornillo album release on July 29, discover Whiskey Myers’ perfect mix of country and heavy rock with the single Antioch, out now.

Mô’ti Tëi – Distant Madness

Mô’ti Tëi, folk rock artist, unveils a third extract from his latest album: Well Dressed Exile: Second Humming. To discover immediately.

Cass McCombs – Belong To Heaven

In this moving new track, titled Belong To Heaven, Californian folk rock musician Cass McCombs talks about the loss of a close friend.

Hazlett – Please Don’t Be

Hazlett, Australian artist based in Sweden, presents a moving track tinged with pop and folk, to discover now!

CVC – Docking The Pay

Here is Docking The Pay, the first single from the Welsh group CVC, with a good vintage flavor. See you soon for their first album!

Louis Arlette – Rabies

Louis Arlette makes you discover a selection of his songs in a rearranged version in his new EP, entitled 5. Here is “La Rage” as you have never heard it before!

Matthew David