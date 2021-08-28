Listen to digital and pay TV 27 September: Inter-Verona makes 3.9% on Sky and 1.4% of the DAZN by Auditel share. Boom TopCrime

First direct comparison measured (in part) by the meters, for national football, at least for the matches shared by Sky and DAZN, yesterday on TV. In fact, on Friday 27 August, the official Auditel survey of the channels Dazn1, Dazn2, Dazn3, Dazn4, Dazn5, Dazn6, Dazn7, Dazn8, Dazn9, Dazn10, Dazn 11 and Dazn 12 started. estimate the performances that the streaming platform that won the pulp (and not only) of football’s TV rights A league gets on digital terrestrial and timvisionboxes.

The numbers produced by Auditel therefore represent only a partial share of the audience reached by Dazn, which instead has Nielsen calculate its entire audience, timvision plus apps (the data, on a weekly basis, will be available starting from September 1st).

Well – considering that recent estimates by Equita, cited by Milano Finanza, suggest that Dazn has approached one million subscribers and that TIMVision is instead at 1.5 million – we can extrapolate a first Sky vs Dazn comparison in this initial phase of the contention for subscriptions and ratings.

The numbers elaborated by Studio Frasi say that on Friday 27 August between 8.45pm and 10.34pm the Dazn2 channel had 237 thousand viewers and 1.4% share. On Sky, on the other hand, the shared match, Verona-Inter, had 680,000 spectators and 3.9%. It can therefore be deduced, if Timvision is really worth at least half of Dazn, that the audience reached by Sky was higher than that of DAZN. However, on September 1st, when Nielsen will make available his estimates on the total audience of the match, we will have a more complete figure.

It is also worth recording the performances of the main free digital natives in prime time. On TopCrime Crime in heaven 401 thousand and 2.5%. On Tv8 Gomorrah – The Series to 387 thousand and 2.4%. Out of 20 Without a name and without rules 319 thousand and 2%. On Rai4 Face off to 306 thousand and 2%. on RaiPremium As long as it ends well to 298 thousand and 1.9%. About Iris Dream man 285thousand and 1.7%. On Cine 34 Criminal novel to 284 thousand and 1.72%. On the Nine Everything I haven’t told you 267 thousand and 1.8%.