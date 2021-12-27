Sports

Listen to Massimo Mauro: “I prefer Scamacca to Vlahovic. Here because”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
1 minute read

The former Juventus midfielder and sports commentator praises the Sassuolo striker, also Fiorentina’s goal on the market

In today’s pages de The Gazzetta dello Sport we find an interview with Massimo Mauro, former Juventus and well-known sports commentator. Within this, Mauro had the opportunity to talk about a young striker on the launching pad and monitored carefully by the HCL club itself. (BUT FIORENTINA IS NOT LESS):

“I like Scamacca very much. He is a modern striker, big but fast in the leg and thinking. I don’t know if he and Raspadori, another footballer I like, are ready to have a top team on their shoulders, but it is a risk I would run: better to spend on a young player like Scamacca than on Ronaldo. Ronaldo has always scored 30 goals but with him his teammates have not improved and the team results have worsened. These are facts, not opinions. “

And then he continues comparing him to another young center forward: “I like it even more than Vlahovic. It gives me the idea that in the future he will be able to build a shot on his own, perhaps with a dribble, while Vlahovic will always need the team. Scamacca is complete and is a pure 9: it could not carry any other number. He has a shot, a header, he attacks the first post, he knows how to play with the team and go deep

December 27, 2021

