‘Listen to me or my agents’; Chucky Lozano is fed up with rumors

After his name was associated with a possible exit from the Naplesthe Mexican striker Hirving Lozano made use of his social networks to silence the rumors circulating in the media.

The emerged from Tuzos from Pachuca stated in his account Instagram that only the statements issued by him or his representatives should be taken carefully, leaving aside his family environment.

“Derived from some publications and third party interviews that circulate on the internet, I consider it opportune to carry out the next clarification. Any communication about my career present and future will only be valid when it comes from my own voice and/or that of my representatives”.

Lozano Bahenawho recently lost his agent, the Italian Mino Raiola, He stressed that the words of his relatives and family should only be taken as speculation.

“Issues related to my professional activities are only discussed at within a very close circle of collaborators where family and friends do not participate. Therefore, no one is aware of plans, commitments and activities; Therefore, any comment in this regard lacks certainty and should only be considered as mere speculation.”

The chuckywho aspires to play his second world Cup in qatar with the Mexican teamfocuses on the closing of the season of the A series with the Naplesa cadre that settled in positions of Champions League.

