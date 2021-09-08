listen to the cover of “Good 4 U”

Camila Cabello was a guest of BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and, as the program wants, he sang a very personal one cover of a well known song.

The choice this time fell on “Good 4 U”, hit by Olivia Rodrigo contained in his debut album “Sour”.

Camila proposed a decidedly version of the song “Latin”, listen to it yourself!

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about “Good 4 U” and its resemblance to “Misery Business”, success of Paramore released in 2007.

Just in these days Olivia has decided to include in credits of the song also Hayley Williams And Joshua Farro, respectively voice and former guitarist of the band, authors of “Misery Business”. Now at the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) they too appear along with Olivia herself and Dan Nigro.

Both Olivia Rodrigo and Camila Cabello are among the performers of the MTV VMA 2021!

Don’t miss the event there for any reason night between Sunday 12 and Monday 13 September live on MTV (Sky channel 131 and streaming on NOW) and on MTV Music (Sky channel 132 and 704). Starting from 00.30 the pre show will be broadcast, while from 2.00 the live show.

