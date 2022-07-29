Listen to three songs from Beyonce’s new album

Musical event of the summer, Queen Beyonce released her seventh solo album this Friday, an urgent call to dance under the lights of nightclubs or on the sand of the beaches.

six years later Lemonadebecome a classic, fans found their queen, “Queen B”, in full Renaissancethe title of this 16-track album intended for a world that is starting to party again after the pandemic.

A world where we meet Donna Summer, the father of disco Giorgio Moroder or James Brown.

“Making this album allowed me to dream and escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little was happening”announced Beyonce, soon to be 41, to her 270 million subscribers on Instagram.

“I wanted to create a place where you feel safe, without judgement. A place where you feel free from all perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, break free, feel freedom”she added.

The singer announced the color with her single, break my soula track sampled on a dance music standard from the 1990s, Show me love by Robin S. A reminder of electro but also a way of paying homage to the black, queer and popular artists and communities who shaped this musical genre in the Chicago of the 1980s.

Beyonce is used to creating the event and the surprise as soon as she releases a work

dancing songs, Renaissance into account others, starting with Cuff-it Where Virgo’s Groove, literally a hymn to sex and love. The album ends in disco apotheosis, with a last title entitled Summer Renaissancewhich covers Donna Summer’s hit I feel love.

Beyonce’s voice belongs on Renaissance, but it’s the urgent call to the dance floor that stands out, with so many tributes to the pioneers of funk, soul, house and disco. Among the collaborations on the album are Nile Rodgers, Skrillex, Grace Jones, and, of course, her husband, rapper and businessman Jay-Z, with whom she forms one of the most glamorous and interesting couples. influential in popular culture.

The album was leaked this week but fans of Beyoncé have multiplied on social networks the calls for patience and discipline.

“I have never seen anything like it. I can’t thank you enough for so much love and protection.”told them the singer, Thursday evening on her Twitter account.

She also revealed that Renaissance was only the first chapter of a three-part project.

Beyonce is used to creating the event and the surprise as soon as she releases a work. But this time, she opted for a more classic appetizer, with a single, a few posts on social networks and the cover of the vogue British, where she posed on a horse, in a setting of red light on a dance floor.

Since Lemonade in 2016, her most successful album, she had released a live album and a film about her performance at the Coachella festival in 2018, titled Homecoming.

His song Black Paradereleased amid mass protests sparked by the killing of African American George Floyd by white police officers in June 2020, has received critical acclaim.

This title allowed the one who had made a name for herself in the Destiny’s Child group, to become the most awarded woman in the history of the Grammy Awards, the awards of the American music industry, with 28 victories.

But like Jay-Z, who has the record for Grammy nominations, 83 in all, she has often been shunned for major categories.