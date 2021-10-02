Listen to tv 1 October 2021: Tale and Which Show, GF VIP

You listen to tv from Friday 1 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Such and Which Show” against “Big Brother Vip“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Friday 1 October 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Tale and Which Show vs GF VIP 2021. Auditel last night, October 1st 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: ‘Such and what show’ by Carlo Conti overwhelms Alfonso Signorini’s ‘Big Brother Vip 2021’.

Rai 1: Tale and Which Show, the Friday night variety show hosted by Carlo Conti entertained 4,027,000 spectators. Share of 21.9%. The winner of the episode is Dennis Fantina.

On Rai 2: NCIS – Anti-crime unit, the US crime television series, created by Donald P. Bellisario, attracted 1,216,000 spectators to the TV (5.4% share).

Rai 3: The profs are coming, Ivan Silvestrini’s film entertained 760,000 spectators. Share of 3.6%. In the cast: Claudio Bisio, Lino Guanciale.

Network 4: Fourth Degree, the journalistic study on some of the unsolved mysteries of the most recent news and of the past conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero informed 1,099,000 spectators. Share 6.7%.

Channel 5: Big Brother Vip 2021, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini intrigued 2,487,000 spectators. Share of 16.9%. Of note is the elimination of Andrea Casalino.

Italy 1: Rambo III, the 1988 film directed by Peter MacDonald, starring Sylvester Stallone involved 1,093,000 spectators, equal to 5.4% share.

La7: Live Propaganda: the talk show television program conducted by Diego “Zoro” Bianchi recorded 750,000 spectators, equal to 4.7% of auditel.

Tv8: Gomorra – The series: the famous Scampia feud is at the center of the series freely inspired by the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano. The episodes held 371,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 1.8%.

Nine: Brothers of Crozza (Live), Maurizio Crozza’s one man show entertained 1,013,000 spectators for a 4.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 1, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,234,000 spectators with 10.4% of Auditel.

: 1,234,000 spectators with 10.4% of Auditel. The ladies’ paradise : 1,557,000 spectators with a 16.7% share.

: 1,557,000 spectators with a 16.7% share. Life live: 1,600,000 spectators with 17.1% share.

CHANNEL 5