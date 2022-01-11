News

Listen to Tv 10 January 2022, Don’t leave me and Gf Vip share the evening

Listens on January 10, 2022. In prime time on Rai1 the first episode of the fiction Don’t leave me with Vittoria Puccini got an average of 4,561,000 spectators. Share 20.3%. On Canale5 Grande Fratello Vip 2021 with Alfonso Signorini 3,375,000 (21.4%). On Rai3 Report with Sigfrido Ranucci 1,907,000 (8.4%). On Rai2 the series Delitti in Paradiso 1,000,000 (4.5%). On Italia1 Freedom beyond the border, with Roberto Giacobbo 935,000 (4.4%). Su Rete4 Fourth Republic with Nicola Porro 793,000 (4.4%). On La7 the political thriller The International 680,000 (3%). On Nine the film Beverly Hills Cop A cop in Beverly Hills with Eddie Murphy 321,000 (1.4%). On Tv8 the film Creed Born to fight with Sylvester Stallone 248,000 (1.2%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 5,353,000 (21.2%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,999,000 (15.9%), on Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,724,000 (6.8%), on La7 Otto e Mezzo 1,865,000 (7.3%), on Rete4 Tonight Italy 1,152,000 (4.7%) in the first part and 1,093,000 (4.3%) in the second, on Rai2 Tg2 Post 1,062,000 (4.2 %),

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,118,000 (19.7%), Tg1 5,650,000 (24.1%). On Canale5 Come on Another! 4,187,000 (20.3%), Tg5 4,623,000 (19.5%).

In the daytime to report in the morning on Rai1 Italian Stories 1,125,000 (19.2%) and in the afternoon on Rai1 Vita Live 2,617,000 (18%), Draghi Conference 3,411,000 (19.7%). On Canale5 Amici 2,338,000 (19.4%), Gf Vip 2,269,000 (18.7%).

