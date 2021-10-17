Listen to TV 16 October all the data: the premiere of Dancing with the stars loses a little with Tu si que vales. AC Milan was the real third wheel

The flagships dominate. A bath of humility, or almost, for Maria De Filippi and company, a physiological decline to 23.93%. For Carlucci and dancing company 23.94%, after the start in access to 19.6%

This time there was Milly Carlucci to counter Maria De Filippi in the most classic of autumn challenges. The week before, grappling with a film on Rai1, the episode of Tu si que vales almost (31.6%) a third of the audience with 5.2 million spectators was taken. Yesterday – Saturday 16 October – the first episode of dancing with the Stars on the rival flagship, with the stock of the A league who also proposed on Sky – as well as on Dazn – a funny one Milan-Verona. On the Viale Mazzini side, moreover, Rai2 has anchored itself to the TV series, with Rai3 having programmed Italians, with Paolo Mieli engaged in Special William Marconi. The first vision of Italia 1 (Dora and the lost city), the cult film of Rete 4 (Agent 007 You only live twice) and the miniseries already on Netflix of La7, Versailles, have articulated the commercial offer. These are the balances of prime time.

Early evening

On Channel 5 Tu si que vales has deployed to conduct Belen Rodriguez with Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni, with Gerry Scotti, Maria De Filippi, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi to the technical judgment and with Sabrina Ferilli to represent the popular jury. The program gathered 4.225 million viewers in front of the video and 23.93% between 21.20 and 24.32, with the eleven-minute queue at 1.494 million and 17.54% (the program had reached 5.2 million viewers and 31.6% seven days earlier, to 4.163 million viewers and 25.5% two weeks ago).

On Rai1 the first episode of dancing with the Stars, it was presented in this way. Milly Carlucci to the management, Paolo Belli in musical support, Pippo Baudo guest, the jury formed by Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith, Selvaggia Lucarelli And Guillermo Mariotto and, on the track, Alberto Matano, Roberta Bruzzone And Alessandra Mussolini. Engage the following couples on stage to dance: Andrea Iannone – Lucrezia Lando; Al Bano – Oxana Lebedew; Arisa – Vito Coppo-la; Alvise Rigo – Tove Villfor; Bianca Gascoigne – Simone Di Pasquale; Fabio Galante – Giada Lini; Federico Lauri – Anastasia Kuzmina; Memo Remigi – Maria Ermachkova; Mietta – Maykel Fonts; Morgan -Alessandra Tripoli; Sabrina Salerno – Samuel Peron; Valeria Fabrizi – Giordano Filippo; Valerio Rossi Albertini – Sara Di Vaira). Thus conformed the program received with the first part, Everyone dancing on the floor, 4.165 million spectators and 19.6%, until 21.16. And then with the actual program, between 21.20 and 24.58, it collected 3.991 million and 23.94%. Last year, with the first part extended until 21.55, Carlucci had 4.1 million and 20.25% and then with the program, broadcast until 24.47, he had achieved 3.415 million and 22.11%.

All the others remained below one million. On Rai2 this is the balance of the series: The Rookie 941 thousand spectators with 4.35% e Clarice 361 thousand and 2%. On Italia 1 the fantasy family film on first tv Dora and the lost city with Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Jeffrey Wahlberg entertained 734 thousand spectators 3.6%. On Rete4 the vintage film Agent 007 You only live twice, with Sean Connery, had 613 thousand spectators with a 3.3% share. On Rai3 Italian – Special Guglielmo Marconi, with Paolo Mieli the conduction achieved 525 thousand spectators with a 2.65% share. On La7 the unpublished series Versailles it totaled 370 thousand spectators with a 1.7% share and then 296 thousand and 1.9 %%.

Also on Tv8 In the grip of the spider to 226 thousand and 1.15%; on Nove The Mario Biondo case to 229 thousand and 1.1%. Out of 20 Friends of death to 320 thousand and 1.6%. On TopCrime Poirot to 323 thousand and 1.6%

Serie A football

Also on Sky Milan-Verona had 690 thousand spectators and 3.2%, while on Dazn version of the big screen and measured by Auditel, the same match achieved 333 thousand spectators and 1.6%. The highlight of the afternoon, Lazio-Inter, exclusively on Dazn, by Auditel was measured at 868 thousand and 5.8%.