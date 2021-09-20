Listen to TV 19 September 2021: Da Grande, Seriously

You listen to tv from Sunday 19 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “When I grow up” against “Jokes aside“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Sunday 19 September 2021?

Worth noting is the debut of ‘Da Grande’ the show hosted by Alessandro Cattelan. Not only in the afternoon the new season of “Domenica” by Mara Venier against “Verissimo di Domenica” and “Amici” by Maria De Filippi.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Da Grande vs Seriously. Auditel last night, September 19, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: the final of the European Men’s Volleyball Championships wins the evening. Flop ‘Da Grande’ by Alessandro Cattelan and ‘Scherzi a parte’ by Enrico Papi.

Rai 1: Da Grande, the show that marks Alessandro Cattelan’s debut intrigued 2,376,000 spectators. Share of 12.67%. Among the guests: Mahmood and Paolo Bonolis.

On Rai 2: NCIS – New Orleans, the NCIS team led by Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride thrilled 953,000 spectators (4.37% share).

Rai 3: Italy – Slovenia, the final of the 2021 European Volleyball Championships recorded 3,408,000 spectators. Share of 15.84%.

Network 4: Countercurrent, the political, news and current affairs program conducted by Veronica Gentili informed 601,000 spectators. Share 3.08%.

Channel 5: Seriously, the second episode of the historical program conducted by Enrico Papi entertained an average of 2,879,000 spectators. Share of 15.2%. Among the victims of the jokes: Albano, Vladimir Luxuria, Mario Giordano and Federica Panicucci. Also worth mentioning is the joke to Giulia Salemi live.

Italy 1: Attack on power 2, the 2016 film directed by Babak Najafi attracted 1,143,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 5.47% share. In the cast: Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman.

La7: Atlantis: the stories of men and worlds told by Andrea Purgatori attracted the attention of 261,000 spectators equal to 1.65% of auditel.

Tv8: MasterChef Italy: the culinary talent show with Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli intrigued 0,000,000 spectators. Share of 0.00%.

Nine: Flight, Robert Zemeckis’ 2012 film, starring Denzel Washington, held 0,000,000 spectators in suspense for a 0.00% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of September 19, 2021

Mara Venier’s debut cut short by #Amici di Maria De Filippi who wins the Sunday afternoon challenge. Here is the data.

RAI 1

Sunday In : 2,174,000 spectators with 14.43% of Auditel.

: 2,174,000 spectators with 14.43% of Auditel. Freewheeling with us: 1,621,000 spectators with 12.96% share.

CHANNEL 5