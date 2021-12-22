News

Listen to TV 21 December 2021, Blanca moves 6 million viewers

Listen to TV 21 December 2021. In prime time on Rai1 the grand finale of the Blanca series thrilled an average of 5,836,000 spectators, equal to a 27.9% share. Good result also on Canale 5 for the film with Ficarra and Picone Il Primo Natal: 3,339,000 (15%). On Italia 1: Le Iene Show with Nicola Savino and the “hyena” for one night Iva Zanicchi 1,238,000 (7.9%). Fourth place for Bianca Berlinguer on Rai3 who with #Cartabianca took advantage of the stop of the two competitors Floris and Giordano: 1,190,000 (6.1%). On Rete4 the film The Bourne Identity with Matt Damon 752,000 (3.6%). On Rai2 Il Circolo degli Anelli, the revelation sports program of the summer, far from the Olympics, does not have the same success: 359,000 (2%). On La7Atlantide Files: with Andrea Purgatori and the Secret Stories of America 369,000 (1.9%). On Tv8 the movie Karate Kid To win tomorrow 190,000 (0.9%). On Nine the film Lara Croft Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie 164,000 (0.8%).
In the Access prime Time bracket Soliti Ignoti 4,825,000 (20.2%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,891,000 (16.3%). On Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,750,000 (7.3%). On La7 Otto e Mezzo 1,603,000 (6.7%). On Rete4 Tonight Italy 1,013,000 (4.3%) in the first part and 829,000 (3.5%) in the second. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 792,000 (3.3%).
In the Preseral on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,473,000 (24.1%), Tg1 5,245,000 (24.1%). On Canale5 Free Fall (Replica) 3,184,000 (17.4%), Tg5 4,287,000 (19.4%).
In the late evening on Rai1 Porta a Porta 1,193,000 (15.5%). On Canale5 X-Style 717,000 (6.8%). On Rai3 Tg3 Night Line 573,000 (6.6%).

Last updated: Wednesday 22 December 2021, 13:58

