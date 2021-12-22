Listen to tv 21 December 2021: Blanca, The first Christmas

You listen to tv from Tuesday 21 December 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Blanca” versus “The first Christmas“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Tuesday 21 December 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Blanca vs The first Christmas. Auditel last night, 21 December 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Blanca ”wins over the film“ Il primo Natale ”by Ficarra and Picone.

Rai 1: Blanca, the grand finale of the series based on the novels of Patrizia Rinaldi thrilled 5,510,000 spectators. Share of 28%. In the cast: Maria Chiara Giannetta.

On Rai 2: The Circle of the Rings, the sporting revelation program of the summer brought together 359,000 spectators (1.96% share).

Rai 3: #Cartabianca, the information and current affairs program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer informed 1,190,000 spectators. Share of 6.11%.

Network 4: The Bourne Identity, the 2002 film directed by Doug Liman and loosely based on the novel A Name Without a Face by Robert Ludlum held 752,000 spectators in suspense. Share 3.66%. In the cast: Matt Damon and Franka Potente.

Channel 5: The First Christmas, the 2019 Italian film directed and starring Ficarra and Picone snatched a smile from 3,339,000 spectators. Share of 15%.

Italy 1: Le Iene Show, Nicola Savino and the “hyena” for one night Iva Zanicchi glued 1,238,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 7.92% share.

La7: Atlantis Files: Andrea Purgatori presents Secret Stories of America attracting the attention of 369,000 spectators equal to 1.89% of auditel.

