Listen to TV 22 September 2021: Coliandro, Light your eyes

You listen to tv from Wednesday 22 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Pretty Woman” against “Light of your eyes“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Wednesday 22 September 2021?

The debut of “Coliandro“On Rai2,”Honolulu“On Italy 1.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Pretty Woman vs The Light of Your Eyes. Auditel last night, September 22, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: the cult film ‘Pretty Woman’ loses a little against the new fiction ‘Light of your eyes’. Flop of ‘Honolulu’, ‘Coliandro’ starts well and resists ‘Who has seen it’.

Rai 1: Pretty Woman, the 1990 romantic film directed by Garry Marshall and starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts thrilled 2,786,000 spectators. Share of 13.9%.

On Rai 2: Inspector Coliandro, the adventures of the inspector on duty at the Bologna police headquarters are back attracting the attention of 2,115,000 spectators (9.9% share). In the cast: Giampaolo Morelli.

Rai 3: Who saw it: Federica Sciarelli in the new episode dedicated to crime news and missing persons involved 1,923,000 spectators. Share of 9.9%.

Network 4: White Zone, the Italian talk show, political and rotogravure television program hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi informed 701,000 spectators. Share 4%.

Loading... Advertisements

Channel 5: Light of your eyes, the first episode of the new fiction directed by Fabrizio Costa thrilled 3,231,000 spectators. Share of 15.9%. In the cast: Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno.

Italy 1: Honolulu, the comedy program conducted by Fatima Trotta and Francesco Vandelli entertained 887,000 spectators equal to 4.7% share.

La7: Hunting Hitler – Hunt for Hitler: Jeffrey R. Daniels’ docu-fiction based on the life and deeds of Adolf Hitler held 276,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 1.9% of auditel.

Tv8: X Factor: the talent show hosted by Ludovico Tersigni intrigued 411,000 spectators. Share of 2.1%.

Nine: Agreements and disagreements, Luca Sommi And Andrea Scanzi with the participation of Marco Travaglio informed an average of 257,000 spectators for a 1.2% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of September 22, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,429,000 spectators with 12.1% of Auditel.

: 1,429,000 spectators with 12.1% of Auditel. The ladies’ paradise : 1,600,000 spectators with 16.2% share.

: 1,600,000 spectators with 16.2% share. Everyone to school: 1,632,000 spectators with 16.8% share.

CHANNEL 5