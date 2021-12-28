Listen to TV 23 December 2021, The Voice Seniors do not go into Free Fall

Listen December 23, 2021. In the early evening on Rai1 The Voice Senior, the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici obtained an average of 3,736,000 spectators, a 19.8% share. On Canale5 the second episode of Caduta Libera Campionissimi, the tournament led to Gerry Scotti 2,084,000 (12.1%). On Rai2 the comedy A Timeless Christmas 1,319,000 (6%). On Rai3 Città Segrete, the special conducted by Corrado Augias 1,204,000 (5.7%). On Italia1 the film Now You See Me 2: 1,180,000 (5.8%). On La7 Speciale PiazzaPulita conducted by Corrado Formigli 1,066,000 (5.1%). On Rete4 the film The Family Man with Nicolas Cage 826,000 (4.2%). On SkyUno MasterChef 683,000 (3%). On Tv8 the film A Christmas with bows with Alessandro Gassmann and Silvio Orlando 311,000 (1.5%). On Nine the film The legend of a love: Cinderella 323,000 (1.6%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 4,661,000 (20.6%). On Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,647,000 (16.1%). On Rai3 What Succ3de? 1,425,000 (6.6%), A Place in the Sun 1,658,000 (7.4%). On La7 Otto e Mezzo 1,632,000 (7.2%). Su Rete4 Countercurrent 952,000 (4.3%) in the first part and 915,000 (4%) in the second. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 884,000 (3.9%).

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,204,000 (23.3%), Tg1 – 5,073,000 (24.3%). On Canale5 Free Fall (Replica) 3,143,000 (17.8%), Tg5 3,947,000 (18.7%).

