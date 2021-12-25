Listen to TV 24 December 2021: Ailo, Christmas Concert

You listen to tv from Friday 24 December 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Ailo – An adventure in the ice” versus “Christmas concert“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Friday 24 December 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV, last night: Ailo – An adventure in the ice vs Christmas concert. Auditel last night, December 24, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: ‘Ailo – An adventure in the ice’ loses against the ‘Christmas Concert’.

Rai 1: Ailo – An adventure in the ice, the 2018 documentary film directed by Guillaume Maidatchevsky told by the voice of Fabio Volo thrilled 1,250,000 spectators. Share of 7.4%.

On Rai 2: My Christmas waltz, the 2020 film directed by Michael Damian with Will Kemp, Lacey Chabert thrilled 916,000 spectators (5.1% share).

Rai 3: Montecarlo Circus Festival, the festival held in Monte Carlo and which rewards the best circus artists in the world has attracted the attention of 1,665,000 spectators. Share of 9.8%.

Network 4: Love does not go on vacation, the 2006 film directed by Nancy Meyers drew 555,000 spectators. Share 3.4%. In the cast: Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law.

Channel 5: Christmas concert, the 29th edition of the traditional Christmas concert conducted by Federica Panicucci won over 2,168,000 spectators. Share of 14.7%.

Italy 1: An armchair for two, John Landis’ cult 1983 film starring Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis enjoyed 2,459,000 spectators equal to 14.6% share.

La7: Insomnia of love: the 1993 film directed by Nora Ephron, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, attracted 233,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 1.4% of auditel.

Tv8: The Christmas drawing: the romantic comedy directed by Allan Harmon thrilled 138,000 spectators. Share of 0.8%. In the cast: Michael Kopsa, Reese Alexander.

Nine: The best Brothers of Crozza: the best of one man show by the brilliant Maurizio Crozza accompanied an average of 466,000 spectators for 2.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data for December 24, 2021

RAI 1

Belle & Sebastian : 1,532,000 spectators with 10.9%.

: 1,532,000 spectators with 10.9%. The Paradise of the Ladies: 2,043,000 spectators with 15.5% share.

CHANNEL 5