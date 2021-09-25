Listen to TV 24 September 2021: Tale and Which Show, GF VIP

You listen to tv from Friday 24 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Such and Which Show” against “Big Brother Vip“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Thursday 24 September 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Tale and Which Show vs Big Brother Vip. Auditel last night, September 24, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: Carlo Conti’s ‘Tale and Which Show’ wins again against Alfonso Signorini’s ‘Big Brother Vip’.

Rai 1: Tale and Which Show, the second episode of the variety show hosted by Carlo Conti thrilled 3,800,000 spectators. Share of 21%.

On Rai 2: NCIS – Anti-crime unit, the US crime television series created by Donald P. Bellisario thrilled 0,000,000 spectators (0.00% share).

Rai 3: I’m not a killer: the 2019 thriller, directed by Andrea Zaccariello, with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessio Boni held 0.000.000 spectators in bated breath. Share of 0.00%.

Network 4: Fourth Degree, the journalistic study on some of the unsolved detective stories of the most recent news and of that perhaps too quickly forgotten conducted by Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandra Viero informed 0.000.000 spectators. Share 0.00%.

Channel 5: Big Brother Vip 6, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini involved 2,300,000 spectators with the stories of its Vippos. Share of 15.8%. Of note is the first elimination: that of Tommaso Eletti.

Italy 1: Rambo II – Revenge, the film directed by George Pan Cosmatos glued 0,000,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 0.00% share. In the cast: Sylvester Stallone.

La7: Live Propaganda: the new episode of the program by Diego Bianchi and Marco Dambrosio with Greta Thunberg, Sabina Guzzanti entertained 0.000.000 spectators equal to 0.00% of auditel.

Tv8: Gomorra – The series: the TV series with Salvatore Esposito and Marco D’Amore inspired by the bestseller of the same name by Roberto Saviano held 0.000.000 spectators in bated breath. Share of 0.00%.

Nove: Fratelli di Crozza Live, Maurizio Crozza’s one man show entertained 0,000,000 spectators for a 3.8% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of September 24, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% of Auditel.

: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% of Auditel. The ladies’ paradise : 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share.

: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share. Life live: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share.

CHANNEL 5