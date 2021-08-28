Listen to TV 27 August 2021: Single Brothers, Serenity

You listen to tv from Friday 27 August 2021: the challenge was between Rai1 and Canale 5. On the one hand “Unique Brothers“And on the other”Serenity – The island of deception“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Friday 27 August 2021? Let’s find out all Auditel data in the early evening, paying attention to the data relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Here are all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Rai 1: Unique Brothers, the comedy directed by Alessio Maria Federici with protagonists Raoul Bova and Luca Argentero entertained 1.978.000 spectators equal to 12.2% share.

On Rai 2: Sometimes secrets kill, the thriller movie directed by Kenny Gage, it held 786,000 spectators in suspense (4.8% share). In the cast: Skyler Wright, Andrew Pagana.

Rai 3: The great stories: The story told live through exclusive images, the voices of the protagonists, in the places that made the twentieth century and not only intrigued an average of 735,000 spectators for a 4.5% share.

Network 4: Third clue, the docu-fiction that reconstructs great cases of crime has interested 953,000 spectators. Share 6.7%.

Channel 5: Serenity – The Island of Deception, the film noir directed by Steven Knight held 1,607,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 10.2%. In the cast: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

Italy 1: Chicago PD: the American TV series created by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt and Matt Olmstead involved 1,199,000 spectators equal to 7.2% share.

La7: Eat, pray and love: the 2010 film directed by Ryan Murphy, based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s autobiographical book, attracted 269,000 viewers or 2.2% of auditel. In the cast: Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem.

Tv8: Gomorra – The series: the Italian gangster TV series, loosely inspired by Roberto Saviano’s best seller of the same name, held an average of 387,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 2.4%.

Nine: Everything I haven’t told you…in Ostia Antica, Enrico Brignano’s comedy show entertained an average of 267,000 spectators for a 1.8% share.

Listen to TV, DayTime data Afternoon, 27 August

RAI 1

Lunch is served : 1.227.000 spectators with 9.9% share.

: 1.227.000 spectators with 9.9% share. The Paradise of the Ladies: 857,000 spectators with 8.1% share.

857,000 spectators with 8.1% share. Summer live: 989,000 spectators with 10.5% share.

CHANNEL 5