Listen to TV 27 August: Argentero and Bova beat McConaughey. Chicago PD on the podium. The Third Clue on Avetrana is surprising

Football on Sky and DAZN with the palatable Verona-Inter on the TV evening of Friday 27 August. Rai1 has deployed the national comedy Unique Brothers, capable of beating the competition of Canale 5 and the film Serenity. Rai2 (a drama film) and Rai3 (an episode of the big story) competed with the Italian police show 1 (Chicago PD) and the episode de The Third Clue on Rete4 dedicated to the facts of Avetrana. A cult La7 film completed the main menu. The ranking of plays in terms of number of spectators was as follows.

On Rai1 the film Unique Brothers with Luca Argentero, Miriam Leone, Carolina Crescentini and Raoul Bova it received 1.978 million viewers and 12.2% share.

On Canale5 the film Serenity-The island of deception, with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, achieved 1.6 million viewers and 10.2% share.

On Italia1 the show Chicago PD it attracted 1.2 million spectators with a 7.2% share.

On Rete4 the replica of The Third Clue with Barbara De Rossi to introduce, it achieved 953 thousand spectators and 6.7%.

On Rai2 the film Sometimes secrets kill, convinced 786 thousand spectators with 4.8%.

On Rai3 The big story, with Paolo Mieli at the conduction, it attracted 735 thousand spectators and 4.5%.

On La7 for the cult film Eat, pray, love, with Julia Roberts protagonist 269 thousand spectators and 2.2%.

Also to be recorded on Tv8 Gomorrah – Serie a 387thousand and 2.4%. On the Nove Everything I haven’t told you 267thousand and 1.8%.