Listen to TV 28 December 2021, Auditel data: good first for Sissi

The listen to tv from Tuesday 28 December 2021 they were expected above all at Mediaset to understand the impact of the new tv series Sissi. Set at the end of the 19th century, it focuses on the love story between Elizabeth Amalia Eugenia of Wittelsbach (Dominique Devenport) and the Austrian Emperor Franz (Jannik Schümann). A “horse” on which Mediaset was betting a lot. According to the first rumors, even the special of Le Iene, the yellow of Ponza, went quite well. The Rai, however, keeps a hit with Imma Tarantini Deputy Prosecutor and with the College.

Listen to TV December 28, 2021, Auditel data

To have the Auditel data complete, you have to wait a few more hours. What is certain is that, as it turns out, the series on Sissi has been a great success, at least according to the reactions of the public on social networks. Furthermore, on the evening of Tuesday 28 December, Mediaset boasted a highly competitive schedule. Besides The Hyenas on Italy 1, a program that is always followed, on Rete 4 there is a film that is always loved by a certain type of public, although by now it is a slightly outdated film. It was The Bourne Supremacy, a 2004 film directed by Paul Greengrass starring Matt Damon.

In turn, the main Rai networks responded with Imma Tataranni Deputy Prosecutor 2 on Rai 1, a program that is always very popular, with The college (Rai 2) and with White paper (Rai 3).

You listen to TV on December 28, 2021, all channels

On the other Mediaset channels there were “side” programs and films, so to speak, but always of great impact and success. On the Winds Matrix Reloded went on stage, offering an opportunity to those who, in January, will be ready to see the new chapter of the saga, to review the previous chapters. On the The 5 space still for Big Brother Vip 6, as well as on Mediaset Extra, where the live broadcast was aired. On Italy 2 The movie Smart Agent – Total Casino aired while on Cine34 there was Amarcord. On Iris there was The Pioneers of Alaska and, finally, on Focus Spring: Extreme Season – Discovering the Highlands

Conversely, on the other Rai channels there was a little more variety, which, the Rai top management hopes, could contribute to the increase in ratings. On Rai 4 Unbreakable aired while on Rai 5 there was the movie Seven Minutes After Midnight. The schedule of the horse is then completed by Divorzio all’italiana on Rai Movie and Wise advice – Boss suddenly on Rai Premium.

But not only Mediaset and Rai. There was also contending for the data on TV ratings La7, given for the moment far behind the competitors, with A perfect shot. On Tv8 the film Natale sotto le stelle e sul Nine the war movie Men of Honor. On Cielo there was instead Life of Crime – Surprise Exchange. While the nostalgic of the eighties have turned on Paramount Network, where the film The Neverending Story was broadcast.