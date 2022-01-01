Listen to TV 29 December 2021 analysis: “Beauty and the Beast” detaches “Christmas as a chef”. “Forrest Gump” and Brindisi boom, Ossini version Licia Colò does not stand out

Listen to top TV: The legacy with 5.238 million and 26.1% it was the most viewed program of the day; the Tg1 short of the 20 to 4.830 million and 22.4%. The usual unknown to 4.541 million and 19.34%.

TV Wednesday with a particular and unusual New Year’s Eve view – without Federica Sciarelli and with new rules on vaccines and home borders for quarantined persons in definition for the whole afternoon, as well as the strike of the Rai journalists – that of 29 December. This also explains the surprising audience results of some programs – Tagada, Countercurrent And On air and then White Zone (in prime time) – which replaced the physiological shortcomings of the public offer. In prime time Rai1 broadcast a new passage from The beauty and the Beast (the version with Emma Watson) against comedy Christmas as a chef on Canale 5. Many films on air, with many cult titles: Life as a Pi on Rai3, Forrest Gump on Italia1, The Age of Innocence on La7. The naturalistic Kalipè on Rai2 and White Zone on Rete4 they matched the offer.

In the early evening

On Rai1 The beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, had 4 million spectators and a 19.1% share; last year in the same location it had 4.8 million spectators and 20%.

Comedy on Canale 5 Christmas as a Chef, with Massimo Boldi, Dario Bandiera, Rocío Muñoz Morales, Paolo Conticini, Francesca Chillemi, Enzo Salvi in the cast, it was seen by only 2.158 million viewers with 10.6%. On Italia1 the legendary film Forrest Gump, with Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field And Gary Sinise, reached 1.467 million spectators and 7.5%. On Rai3 the Oscar-winning film, Life as a Pi, it had 950 thousand spectators and 4.4%.

Without gender competition, on a hot day, with records of infections and new rules for contaminated people and contacts, the Forrest Gump of Cologno information. On Rete4 White Zone, with Giuseppe Brindisi to the management, many new things to face, and among the many guests Silvio Garattini, Matteo Bassetti, Giovanni Toti, Andrea Romano, Vittorio Sgarbi, collected 1.065 million and 6.4% (774 thousand spectators and 4.9% seven days earlier).

On Rai2 the newcomer Kalipè- At a walking pace, with Massimiliano Ossini to conduction in version Licia Colò, attracted 903 thousand spectators with 4.3%. A balance that, given the fragility of the network, cannot be considered a real flop The age of innocence with Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder, Alexis Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Jonathan Pryce, achieved 426 thousand spectators and 2.3%.

Among the free digital natives. Rai Movie sprinta on 20 and Rai4

On RaiMovie The Imitation Game 430 thousand and 1.95%. On the 20 Matrix Revolutions 424 thousand spectators and 2.1%. On Rai4 Mortal to 422 thousand spectators with 1.92%. On Nine Wild Teens – Peasants in the grass collected 377 thousand and 1.8%. About Iris The purple color 370 thousand spectators with 1.94%. On Top Crime FBI-Most Wanted 339 thousand spectators and 1.53%. On Cine34 But what is our fault 333 thousand and 1.53%. On Tv8 Adele-One night only 315 thousand and 1.5%. On Real Time Courtesies for guests 254 thousand spectators with 1.12%. On Rai Premium Saturday Sunday and Monday to 185 thousand and 0.9%. On La5 Ruby Red2 123 thousand spectators with 0.6%.

In day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 4.541 million spectators with 19.3%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3,659 million spectators with a share of 15.4%. On Rai2 911 739 thousand and 3.1%. About Italia1 Ncis 1.286 million viewers with 5.4%. On Rai3 Beauty generation 1.084 million viewers and 4.8%. A Place in the Sun 1.6 million viewers (6.7%). On Rete4 Countercurrent 1.2 million and 5.2%. On La7 On air 1.438 million viewers and 6.1%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants 502 thousand spectators with 2.1%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game 457 thousand spectators with 1.9%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.586 million viewers and 21% while The legacy 5.238 million viewers and 26.1%. On Canale5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge to 2.153 million spectators and 13.1% while Free fall makes 3.164 million and 16.3%. On Rai3 TGR short version 2.1 million viewers with 10.5%. On Rai2 Bull it attracted 907 thousand spectators and 4.2%. About Italia1 CSI Miami it got 603 thousand spectators and 2.8%. On Rete4 Love storm 934 thousand and 4.3%. On La7 Ghost Whisperer 298 thousand (1.6%). On Tv8 4 hotels 345 thousand spectators 1.7%. On the Nove Cash or Trash – Who Offers the Most to 253 thousand spectators with 1.2%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One Morning best 16.1%. Italian stories 17.3%. On Canale5 for Morning Five News 17.1% in the first part and 15.6% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club it raised 3.9%. On Rai3 Agora 3.6%. About Italia1 Hazzard 2.9 %%. On Network 4 Poirot 1.9%. On La7 Omnibus 3.2% and 4.4%. Following Coffee Break 2.9%.

At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 16.8%. On Channel 5 Forum 16.2%. On Rai2 Ski world cup to 4.8%. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 5.7%. On Rai3 Elixir 4.1%. On Rete4 Murder, she wrote 5.4%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 3.3% and 3.4%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 the Thousand and One Nights 12.2%, Such and what show 11.8%. On Canale5 Beautiful 17.2%. A life 15.7% share. Hearts of Winter 11.6%. The window of Big Brother Vip 12.6%. Love is in the Air 13.1% share. Afternoon Five News 13.1% and 13.5%. On Rai3 Geo 10.4%, 7.9% and 13%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 4.9%. On La7 Tagada 4%. Tagadoc 1.8%.

In the late evening. On Rai1 A baby for Christmas 14% share. On Channel 5 Vasco No Stop 6.7%. On Rai 2 Data Comedy Show 2.9%. On Rai 3 Illuminate 3.5%. About Italia1 Scream 7.3%. On Rete4 How many stories 3.7% share.

