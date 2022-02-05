Listen to TV 3 February 2022 analysis: all of Sanremo minute by minute. Amadeus goes down the hill with Foer, Saviano and Cremonini. Songs and meters: Irama sprinta on Dargen, Ranieri, Bravi and Rettore

The TV ratings of the third evening of the Sanremo festival analyzed minute by minute

Amadeus he coped well with the third evening of the 2022 Festival, a marathon more than ever characterized by songs. It went long, indeed very long and allowed a tone and a ‘higher’ register than that of the first two evenings, marked by the ‘comedians’. And so this time, once the competition disintegrated, he always did well, but he didn’t break the records of the past. The brow of Sanremo 2022 with essentially musical traction, without the peaks of Rosario Fiorello And Checco Zalonebut also gods Maneskin, received 12.849 million spectators, million spectators and a 53.2% share in the first part and 5.475 million and 56.7% in the second part. The average was 9.4 million and 54.1% share (after Sanremo Start to 12.198 million and 44.85%).

The other networks, the counter-programming? There were four films on the track, with two premieres on TV. On Canale 5 the first TV of Cetto there is, without doubtwith Antonio Albanese, had 1.6 million and 6.5% share. On Rai2 Darkest Minds it achieved 522 thousand spectators and a 2% share. On Rai3 Drama of Jealousy (all details in the news)with Monica Vitti and Marcello Mastroianni it collected 570 thousand spectators and a 2.2% share. On Italy 1 Kill Bill Volume 1 it won 716 thousand spectators and a 2.8% share. The talkers of politics also took to the track, on the day of the second term of Sergio Mattarella officially consecrated. On Network 4 Paolo Del Debbio he presented Obverse and Reverse, and collected 827 thousand and 4.2% share. While on La7 Corrado Formigli with A clean sweep it collected 747 thousand and 3.14% share.

Amadeus without Fiorello and Zalone, but with Drusilla Foer and Cesare Cremonini, Anna Valle and Roberto Saviano, the carabiniere Pigliapoco

Yesterday Amadeus – started with 9.8 million spectators at 8.55 pm and ended fifteen minutes before two in the morning at 2.5 million with 51.51%.

The peak of audience was recorded at 21.46 with Irama, with 14.789 million viewers and 52.92%. The previous evening Checco Zalone, had reached 16.2 million and 58.05% share. At baptism the passage of Fiorello at 21.46 it had yielded 16.5 million spectators and 57.8% share. The peak share yesterday was recorded at 24.43, with 59.9% on Drusilla Foer’s monologue and the overall ranking after the first three days.

Balance and comparison: from 2000 onwards Amadeus is second in terms of share fifteenth in terms of number of spectators

Sanremo 2022, on the third evening, beats the pandemic Sanremo of 2021, but not that of 2020, which remains the most viewed per share, albeit not by much (54.5%). For the number of spectators, with the monstrous duration, the third evening of yesterday goes to fifteenth place. Far from the top three: first Morandi 2011 with 12.363 million, second Fazio 2000 at 11.888 million, third Bonolis 2005 at 11.560 million.

You listen to TV minute by minute, song by song

Amadeus began by paying homage to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella quota 10.217 million. The first singer to perform of the twenty-five in the competition was Giusy Ferreri at 21.03, which reached 11.522 million and 42.2%.

And then Highsnob and Hu on stage at around 21.08, with 12.143 million in front of television screens and 44.41%. Then it was the turn of Fabrizio Moro (13.682 million at 9.15 pm). 21.15: Then at 21.20 for Aka7even, 13.814 million and 50.16%. The entrance of Drusilla Foer it arrived at 9.31 pm with 14,039 million spectators.

And then Massimo Ranieri at 9.35pm it had 14.527 million spectators.

And then at 21.41 for Dargen D’Amico 14.724 million viewers were tuned in.

At 9.46 pm he entered Irama coinciding with the peak, at 14.789 million and 52.92%.

At 9.59 pm the mini show by Cesare Cremonini began

(Nobody wants to be Robin, # 25 Jam, The New Star of Broadway, Poetic) which ended at 10:11 pm, sometimes exceeding 14.3 million. At 22.15 the eighth song in competition, with Ditonellapiaga and Rector it had 14.434 million viewers. At 22.20 for Michele Bravi 14.467 million. After advertising at 22.33 for Rkomi 13.448 million, while from 22.39 Blanco and Mahmood to 13.750 million.

At 22.48 Gianni Morandi it touched 14 million again.

The second step of Cesare Cremonini at 11.01pm, singing the new single The Girl of the future it produced 12.1 million spectators, then Cremonini singing with the public 50 Special at 11.08pm it attracted 12,250 million spectators.

The race was back at 11.16 pm with Tananai to 11.268 million. At 23.22 Elisa raised 11.2 million. From 11.28 pm the monologue by Roberto Saviano it had over 10 million viewers. At 23.55 The representative of Lista to 8.845 million and 58.5%.

After midnight for Iva Zanicchi 8.5 million and 58.4% share, for Achille Lauro 6.6 million and 54%.

After the visit of Anna Valle (6.6 million), protagonist of the fiction Leaarriving on Rai1, for Matteo Romano still 6.6 million, for Anna Mena 6 million, for Saint John 5.2 million and 0%.

Before one in the morning Emma to 5.1 million and 59.1% share, therefore Youman at 4,750 million and 58.8%, Vibrations to 4 million. And finally Giovanni Truppi (3.8 million and 57% at 25.17) and last of 25 Noemi to 3.7 million and 58.8%. Foer’s final monologue reaches 59.56%, for the final classification 59.9%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the picture Drusilla And Amadeus)