Listen to TV 3 February 2022: third evening of Sanremo as in 2020, but better than 2021

Listen to TV: Amadeus much better than last year, but in line with its first Festival

After two record days, the Sanremo Festival in the long third evening on Thursday it records ratings very similar to the first edition conducted by Amadeus. Last night, in fact, Rai 1 it recorded 53.20% media share and 12.849 million viewers in the first part, 56.67% and 5.475 million in the second, with an average of 54.1% and 9.360 million. Last year these were the disastrous numbers: first part 42.4% and 10.596 million, second part 505.56% and 4.369 million, average 44.3% and 7.653 million. In 2020, however: first part 53.62% and 13.533 million, second part 57.07% and 5.652 million, average 46.7% and 9.409 million.

Channel 5 he played defense with the film Cetto is there, undoubtedly with Antonio Albanese which collected 6.49% and 1.610 million connected Italians. Closes the podium Special front and back on Network 4 with 4.16% and 827 thousand contacts. Last week the talk show took home 6.51% and 1.1 million.

You listen to other networks

The ranking of the TV ratings of the generalist networks continues with the other talk show A clean sweep on La7 at 3.14% and 747 thousand spectators, then the film Kill Bill vol. THE on Italy 1 with 2.78% and 716 thousand and the Drama of jealousy on Rai3 with 2.17% and 570 thousand.

It closes with the film Darkest Minds on Rai2 with 2.01% and 522 thousand, then Flight on Nine with 0.9% and 200 thousand and the Unknown documentary 1 – Yara, DNA of an investigation on Tv8 at 0.7% and 172 thousand. On SkyUno the episode of MasterChef Italy it recorded a 2% average share with 500 thousand cumulative spectators.

Listen to daytime tv

In the early evening The legacy on Rai1 at 26.1%, while Come on another one on Canale5 at 20%. In access prime time Guess my Age on Tv8 at 0.9% and 232 thousand, while Courtesies for guests on Real Time at 1.2% and 298 thousand.

Carlo G. Lanzi

(In the picture Amadeus And Drusilla)