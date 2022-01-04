Listen to tv 3 January 2022: The return of Mary Poppins, GF VIP

You listen to tv from Monday 3 January 2022: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “The Return of Mary Poppins” versus “Big Brother Vip 6“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Monday 3 January 2022?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV, last night: The return of Mary Poppins vs GF VIP. Auditel last night, January 3, 2022

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘The return of Mary Poppins’ draws with Alfonso Signorini’s ‘Big Brother Vip 2021’.

Rai 1: The return of Mary Poppins, the 2018 film directed by Rob Marshall, the sequel to the 1964 film of the same name, thrilled 3,856,000 spectators. Share of 18.1%. In the cast: Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep.

On Rai 2: Crimes in Paradise, the TV series starring Inspector Richard who finds himself catapulted to Saint-Marie from London involved 1,382,000 spectators (6% share). In the cast: Ben Miller.

Rai 3: Report, the new inquiries told by Sigfrido Ranucci informed 1,676,000 spectators. Share of 7.5%.

Network 4: The Marquis of the cricket, Mario Monicelli’s 1981 film thrilled 1,065,000 spectators. Share 5.3%. In the cast: the great Alberto Sordi.

Channel 5: Big Brother Vip 2021, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini kept 3,322,000 spectators company. Share of 21.1%.

Italy 1: Top Gun, the 1986 action film directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer thrilled 1,376,000 spectators equal to 6.2% share. In the cast: Tom Cruise.

La7: JFK – A case still open: the 1991 film directed by Oliver Stone attracted 377,000 spectators to the TV with 2.2% of auditel. In the cast: Kevin Costner and Gary Oldman.

Tv8: Indiana Jones and the kingdom of the crystal skull: the 2008 film directed by Steven Spielberg held 337,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 1.6%. In the cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, data from January 3, 2022

