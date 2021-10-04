Listen to TV 3 October 2021: Pizzofalcone, Seriously

You listen to tv from Sunday 3 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “The Bastards of Pizzofalcone” against “Jokes aside“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Sunday 3 October 2021?

Worth noting is the debut of the new season of ‘Che tempo che fa’ by Fabio Fazio on Rai3.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: The bastards of Pizzofalcone vs Seriously. Auditel last night, October 3, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: ‘The Bastards of Pizzofalcone’ beat ‘Scherzi a parte’ by Enrico Papi.

Rai 1: The Bastards of Pizzofalcone, the investigations of Inspector Giuseppe Lojacono attracted the attention of 3,994,000 spectators. Share of 19.13%. In the cast: Alessandro Gassmann and Carolina Crescentini.

On Rai 2: NCIS – New Orleans, the NCIS team led by special agent Dwayne Cassius Pride attracted 798,000 spectators in the new episodes (3.61% share).

Rai 3: What’s the weather like, the program conducted by Fabio Fazio attracted 2,277,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 9.81%. Among the guests: Fedez and Brian May.

Network 4: Countercurrent, the political, news and current affairs program conducted by Veronica Gentili informed 765,000 spectators. Share 3.9%.

Channel 5: Seriously, the fourth episode of the program conducted by Enrico Papi entertained an average of 2,914,000 spectators. Share of 14.43%. Among the victims of the jokes: Nicola Porro, Paola di Benedetto, Antonio Zequila, Elisabetta Gregoraci, Clemente Russo and Scintilla.

Italy 1: The mummy, the 1999 film directed by Stephen Sommers held 1,046,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 5% share. In the cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz.

La7: Atlantis: the stories of men and worlds told by Andrea Purgatori have thrilled an average of 456,000 spectators equal to 2.12% of auditel.

Tv8: GP Americas: the motorcycle Grand Prix of the Americas thrilled an average of 516,000 spectators. Share of 2.2%.

Nove: The Italian Job, the 2003 film directed by F. Gary Gray wowed 313,000 spectators for a 1.54% share. In the cast: Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 3, 2021

#Amici di Maria De Filippi and Verissimo win again against Domenica In by Mara Venier and Da noi freewheeling by Francesca Fialdini.

RAI 1

Sunday In : 2,499,000 spectators with 16.34% in the first part and 2,015,000 spectators (14.78%) in the second.

: 2,499,000 spectators with 16.34% in the first part and 2,015,000 spectators (14.78%) in the second. Freewheeling with us: 1,731,000 spectators with 13.11% share.

CHANNEL 5