Listen to TV 5 October 2021: Morgane, Light of your eyes

You listen to tv from Tuesday 5 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Morgane Detective Brilliant” against “Light of your eyes“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Tuesday 5 October 2021?

To report the debut of Le Iene with the unprecedented couple Nicola Savino and Elodie.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Morgane Detective Brilliant vs Light of your eyes. Auditel last night, October 5th 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: ‘Morgane Detective Brilliant’ wins slightly against ‘Light of your eyes’. Good debut for ‘Le Iene’.

Rai 1: Morgane Detective Brilliant, the Franco-Belgian television series conceived by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot and Stéphane Carrié attracted an average of 3,544,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 16.8%. In the cast: Audrey Fleurot.

On Rai 2: I want to be a magician, the reality show on magic and illusionism intrigued 373,000 spectators (1.9% share).

Rai 3: #CartaBianca, the program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer informed 945,000 spectators. Share of 4.9%. Among the guests: Mauro Corona.

Network 4: Out of the box, the topical and in-depth program that gives voice to the most counter-current opinions conducted by Mario Giordano thrilled 818,000 spectators. Share 4.9%.

Channel 5: Light of your eyes: the fiction starring Anna Valle and Giuseppe Zeno thrilled 3,100,000 spectators. Share of 16%.

Italy 1: The Hyenas, the new edition of Davide Parenti’s popular program attracted the attention of 1,555,000 spectators equal to 10.1% share. In the first episode, conductors Nicola Savino and Elodie. The singer’s monologue is worth noting.

La7: On Tuesday: the weekly appointment with politics and current affairs conducted by Giovanni Floris informed 1,252,000 spectators, equal to 6.3% of auditel.

Tv8: Under Siege – White House Down: the 2013 film directed by Roland Emmerich starring Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx held 358,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 1.8%.

Nine: All against him, the comedy directed by Nick Cassavetes enjoyed 385,000 spectators for a 1.8% share. In the cast: Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 5, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1.653.000 spectators equal to 12.7%.

: 1.653.000 spectators equal to 12.7%. The Paradise of the Ladies : 1,898,000 spectators equal to 17.6%.

: 1,898,000 spectators equal to 17.6%. Life live: 2,028,000 spectators equal to 18.2%.

CHANNEL 5