Listen to TV 6 September 2021: Moments of negligible happiness, Gloria

You listen to tv from Monday 6 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. On the one hand, the film “Moments of negligible happiness“And on the other”Glory“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Monday 6 September 2021? Let’s find out all Auditel data in the early evening, paying attention to the data relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Here are all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Moments of negligible happiness vs Gloria. Auditel last night, September 6, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: Moments of negligible happiness by Pif wins against the “Gloria” series.

Rai 1: Moments of negligible happiness, the 2019 comedy directed by Daniele Luchetti made us think about an average of 2,616,000 spectators equal to 13.5% share. In the cast: Pif and Thony.

On Rai 2: Hawaii Five-0, the Hawaii Squadra Cinque Zero reboot involved 1,202,000 spectators in the new episodes (5.7% share). In the cast: Scott Bakula.

Rai 3: Direct socket: The journey-investigation of Riccardo Iacona and his team through the nerves of the country attracted the attention of 1,099,000 spectators for a share of 5.64%.

Network 4: Fourth Republic, the talk show, political and rotogravure hosted by Nicola Porro informed 995,000 spectators. Share 6.75%.

Channel 5: Gloria, the new episodes of the French TV series have glued 1,942,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 11.4%. In the cast: Cécile Bois.

Loading... Advertisements

Italy 1: Godzilla II – King of monsters, the third MonsterVerse film from Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros Picture held an average of 922,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 5.32% share. In the cast: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown.

La7: Eden – A planet to save: Licia Colò returns to discover the natural beauty of ours. The episode intrigued an average of 383,000 spectators equal to 2.29% of auditel.

Tv8: My wife pretend: the 2011 film directed by Dennis Dugan enjoyed 527,000 spectators. Share of 2.88%. In the cast: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler.

Nine: Palermo-Milan one way, the 1995 cult film directed by Claudio Fragasso held 532,000 spectators in suspense for a 2.89% share. In the cast: Raoul Bova and Giancarlo Giannini.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of September 6, 2021

RAI 1

Lunch is served : 1,224,000 spectators with 10.4% of Auditel.

: 1,224,000 spectators with 10.4% of Auditel. The Paradise of the Ladies: 941,000 spectators with 9.31% share.

941,000 spectators with 9.31% share. Summer live: 1,519,000 spectators with 16.53% of Auditel.

CHANNEL 5

Beautiful : 2,334,000 spectators with a 17.53% share.

: 2,334,000 spectators with a 17.53% share. A life : 2,293,000 spectators with 18.59% of Auditel.

: 2,293,000 spectators with 18.59% of Auditel. Brave and Beautiful : 1,922,000 spectators with 19.27% ​​share.

: 1,922,000 spectators with 19.27% ​​share. Love Is In The Air: 1,620,000 spectators with 17.95% of Auditel.

LISTEN AFTERNOON FIVE 2021, THE DEBUT EPISODE

Afternoon Five: the new edition of Barbara D’Urso’s program recorded 1,413,000 spectators with 16.05%, in the first part aired from 5.35 to 17.56, and 1,347,000 spectators with 14.3% in the second part aired from 17.59 to 18.29 (Greetings: 1.257.000 – 12.56%).