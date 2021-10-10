Listen to TV 9 October 2021: Tu si que vales takes a third of the audience and makes the triple of Rai1

The commercial flagship dominates, which has grown by one million. For Maria De Filippi and company 31.6%

Three films, two far from popular, one more ‘family’ than the other, a new ambitious series on La7. The episode of Tu si que vales on Canale 5. There was no football A league, and after Arena Suzuki ’60 ’70 ’80 of the previous weeks, Rai1 defended itself with the biopic Laurel & Hardy. On the Viale Mazzini side, moreover, Rai2 has anchored itself to the TV series, with Rai3 having programmed The man in the shadows. The first vision of Italia 1 (Paddington 2), the cult film of Rete 4 (Agent 007 Operation Thunder) and the miniseries already on Netflix of La7, Versailles, have articulated the commercial offer. These are the balances in prime time.

You listen to early evening TV

On Channel 5 Tu si que vales has deployed to conduct Belen Rodriguez with Alessio Sakara and Martin Castrogiovanni, with G.erry Scotti, Maria De Filippi, Teo Mammucari and Rudy Zerbi to the technical judgment and with Sabrina Ferilli to represent the popular jury. The program collected 5.2 million viewers and 31.6% in front of the video (4.163 million viewers and 25.5% seven days earlier). On Rai1 the film Laurel & Hardy, with Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly in the role of the two comedians, it attracted 2.151 million spectators and 10.9%. On Rai2 this is the balance of the series: The Rookie 1.1 million viewers with 5.2% e Clarice 594 thousand and 3.3%.

Listen to TV off the podium, all the other proposals have remained much further away from the one million mark

On Rete4 the vintage film Agent 007 Operation Thunder, with Sean Connery, had 745 thousand spectators with 4.2% share. On Rai3 Vice- The man in the shadows, on the life of Dick Cheney, with Christian Bale and Amy Adams, it achieved 598 thousand spectators with a 3.4% share. On Italia 1 the fantasy family film Paddington 2 with Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson entertained 630 thousand spectators 3.1%. On La7 the unpublished series Versailles it totaled 311 thousand spectators with a share of 1.8 %%. On Tv8 The mask of Zorro to 349 thousand and 1.9%; on Nove The crime of Perugia to 299 thousand and 1.7%. Out of 20 Switzerland-Northern Ireland qualification for the World Cup at 409 thousand and 1.9%.

In access prime time. On Rai 1 Usual Unknowns to 4.507 million spectators with 20.6%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.7 million spectators with a 16.9% share. On Rai3 Words of the Week to 987 thousand spectators and 4.8% in the first part and 1.436 million spectators and 6.6% in the second. On Italy 1 NCIS to 970 thousand and 4.5%. On Network 4 Countercurrent to 1.2 million and 5.7%. On La7 On air 1, 1 million and 5.1% In addition, in the afternoon: On Canale 5 Scenes from a Wedding 14.1%, True 17.6% and 16.8%. On Rai2 Tour of Lombardy at 7.5%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the picture Maria De Filippi)