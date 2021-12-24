Listen to TV analysis 23 December 2021: “The Voice Senior” grows, Scotti in “Free Fall”. Rai2’s film beats Angela. “MasterChef” does better

Listen to top TV: Tg1 to 5.073 million and 24.4%; The usual unknown at 4,661 million and 20.6%, The legacy 4.2 million and 23.3%. Tg5 3,947 million and 18.74%

The Voice Senior anticipated by one day on Rai1, against the game show of Gerry Scotti on Canale5. And therefore a special of Corrado Formigli on La7, the second appointment of Masterchef on SkyUno, the Secret Cities from Alberto Angela on the third network. An evening full of options, therefore, that of Thursday 23 December, with three films on the grid: on Italia 1 the film Now Yu see me 2, on Rai2 the family title A timeless Christmas, on Rete4 the Christmas classic The Family Man.

The Rai1 show, The Voice Senior, with Antonella Clerici to the conduction, still characterized by the phase of blind audition it had 3.736 million spectators and 19.8% (3.533 million spectators and 18.7% last Friday), winning clearly. On Channel 5 Gerry Scotti with the game show Free Fall Campionissimi it amounted to 2,084 million and 12.1%. On Rai3, Alberto Angela, in reconnaissance in Berlin, first among the Secret Cities, had 1.2 million and 5.7% share. While on La7 Special Pizzapulita it reached 1.066 million spectators and 5.1% share.

Among the films these are the balances: on Rai2 the family title A timeless Christmas, with Erin Cahill and Ryan Paevey it collected 1.3 million spectators and a 6% share; on Italia 1 the film Now Yu see me 2, with Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Radcliffe it received 1.180 million viewers and 5.8% share; on Rete4 the classic The Family Man, with Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni, achieved 826 thousand spectators and 4.2% share. He did well but not very well Masterchef 11: the culinary talent of Sky Uno it had 852 thousand spectators overall and 683 thousand spectators of stream and 3.2%, an increase of one decimal compared to the first episode.

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 4,661 million spectators with 20.6%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.648 million spectators with a share of 16.1%. On Rai2 TG2 Post 884 thousand spectators with 3.9%. On Rai3 What Next? 1.425 million viewers and 6.6%. A Place in the Sun 1.658 million viewers (7.4%). On Rete4 Countercurrent 952 thousand and 4.3% in the first part and 915 thousand and 4% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 1.632 million viewers and 7.2%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants 354 thousand spectators and 1.6%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game 276 thousand spectators and 1.2%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.067 million viewers and 20.4% while The legacy 4.2 million viewers and 23.3%. On Canale5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge to 2.064 million viewers and 14% while Free fall makes 3.143 million and 17.8%. On Rai3 TGR 2.9 million spectators with 15.4%. On Rete4 Love storm 789 thousand and 3.8%. On La7 Ghost Whisperer 148 thousand spectators and 1.1% and 243 thousand spectators and 1.4%. About Italia1 Csi Miami 554 thousand spectators with 2.8%. On Tv8 4Hotel 191 thousand spectators and 1%. On the Nove Cash or Trash – Who Offers the Most? 222 thousand spectators and 1.2%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One morning 10.8% and 15.7%. Italian stories 14% and 12.2%. On Canale5 for Morning Five News 16.8% in the first part and 14.9% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club 3.5%. On Rai3 Agora 7.8% share, Extra Agora 7.2%. On La7 Omnibus 4.1% and 2.7%. Following Coffee Break 2.7%. At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 16.6%. On Channel 5 Forum 15%. On Rai2 Your Facts 5.2% e Delivery of the tricolor flag 4%. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 5.4%. On Rai3 Elixir 6.5% and 5.7%. On Rete4 The secret 1.95% share e Murder, she wrote 4.9%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 5% and 3.9%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 16%, The Paradise of the Ladies 17.9%. Live Life it collected 16.3% and 17.4%. On Canale5 Beautiful 17.3%. A life 16.7% share. A Corgi Christmas 14.8%. The window of Big Brother Vip 13.65%. Love is in the Air 13.4% share. Afternoon Five News 11.5% and 11.5%. On Rai2 No sooner said than done 3.5%, One word too many 3.2%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo 9.8%, Geo 12%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 6.4% and 8%. On La7 Tagada 3.1%. Tagadoc 1%. On Tv8 A chocolate Christmas 2.2% e The queen of Christmas 3.3%.

In the late evening. On Rai1 Tonight in Naples 12.9% e Overland 11% share. On Channel 5 X Style 7.5%. On Rai2 Twenties 2.3%. On Rai 3 TS trip. Spivet 4.2%. About Italia1 A very special friend 6.25%. On Network 4 Death makes you beautiful 4.15% share. On La7 Eat, pray, love 2.5%. On Tv8 All thanks to Christmas 1.5%. On the Nove Stay tomorrow too 1.4%.

Listen to free native digital TV in prime time: Iris beats Rai4

About Iris Passanger 57 High Altitude Terror 461 thousand spectators with 2.1% share. On Rai 4 With Air to 353 thousand and 1.67%. On the Nove The legend of a love – Cinderella it collected 323 thousand spectators with 1.6%. On Tv8 A Christmas with all the trimmings it had 311 thousand spectators with 1.5%. On RaiMovie Master & Commander 303thousand and 1,45%. On the 20 The Hunger Games- The girl on fire attracted 233 thousand spectators with 1.16%. On Real Time Lives on the edge it collected 210 thousand spectators with 1%. On TopCrime The Closer to 200 thousand and 0.9%. On Rai Premium Blanca totaled 197 thousand spectators and 0.91%. On La5 All together inevitably 186 thousand spectators with 0.83%.

(At the opening a moment of the talent of Rai 1 with Stefano Nosei to The Voice Senior)