Listen to TV analysis 8 October 2021: Conti keeps Signorini away. Nuzzi, Stallone, Crozza and Ncis are nearby. Zoro rises to 5.2%

Maurizio Crozza, Zoro, Gianluigi Nuzzi, the competition of confectioners, telefilms, films, shows and reality shows. A splash of international football on 20. Everything and more, on Friday on TV, on the evening of October 9th. The challenge between the flagships remained central: Such and what show (yesterday he won Pierpaolo Pretelli imitating Clementine) was confronted with a bet of Big Brother Vip (in the second weekly position) in which there were still the controversies between the two commentators, Sonia Bruganelli And Adriana Volpe, and then the dynamics of the Goria / Ruta family, the Selassie sisters, Katia Riccarelli And Giucas Casella, Alex Belli, Francesca Cipriani, among the various ingredients, to fill the forced home dynamics of the VIPs chosen by Alfonso Signorini. Seven days ago it ended like this: Such and what show 2020 to 4.027 million spectators with 21.9%, while the GF Vip 2020 it had had 2.487 million and 16.9%. This is how the choices of the public were addressed according to Auditel.

On Rai1 the fourth episode of Such and what show, with Carlo Conti to the conduction, in the jury Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio, the fourth judge by surprise Francesca Manzini in the role of Asia Argento, and in a singing and acting challenge Francesca Alotta, Deborah Johnson, Federica Nargi, Stefania Orlando, Alba Parietti, Dennis Fantina, I Gemelli di Guidonia, Biagio Izzo, Simone Montedoro, Pierpaolo Pretelli and Ciro Priello, received 4.2 million spectators and 21.8% (4.027 million spectators with 21.9% seven days earlier). On Canale 5 the new weekly episode of Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini director on stage, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli commentators, obtained 2.641 million and 17% (2.487 million and 16.9% seven days earlier).

On Rai2 Ncis had 1.172 million and 5%, and then for Bull 817 thousand and 3.8%. On Italia1 the cult title John Rambo, with Sylvester Stallone, totaled 1.125 million spectators and a 5% share. On Network 4 Fourth Degree, with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero to the management, Sabrina Scampini in the base team, it had 1.077 million viewers and 6.4% share. On the Nove the third episode of Brothers of Crozza had 1,069 million spectators and 4.7%. Also on La7 the new episode of Live propaganda, with Diego Bianchi to the management e Makkox, Marco Damilano, Francesca Schianchi, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata in support, it won 845 thousand spectators and 5.2%.

At the end, on Rai3, the first TV film To live, with Micaela Ramazzotti and Adriano Giannini, collected 707 thousand spectators and a 3.2% share. On TV8 Gomorra – The Series 406 thousand spectators and 1.9%. Also on Real Time Bake Off Italia – Sweets in the oven, achieved 592 thousand spectators and 2.7% share. Out of 20 for the World Cup qualifiers, Germany-Romania it had 525 thousand and 2.3%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of Such and what show with the winner on stage)