Listen to TV analysis December 26, 2021: Angelina Jolie witch Ghini. Augias takes off Giacobbo. Well Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo theater version

Challenge between many films on Sunday 26 December, but also between Corrado Augias And Roberto Giacobbo on the Sunday of Santo Stefano. In prime time, on December 26, Rai1 proposed among the films Maleficent 2, on Canale 5 it went on the air A 5-star Christmas, on Rai2 Feliz Navidad, on Rete4 Unknown – Without Identity and on La7 The wedding I would like. While on the third network Corrado Augias proposed Istanbul in his roundup of Secret Cities, struggling with Freedom – Beyond the border on Italia1.

You listen to early evening TV

On Rai1 the first tv of Maleficent 2 Mistress of Evil, with Angelina Jolie it had 2,980 million spectators and 15.1%. It was amply enough to break the competition. On Canale 5 the national comedy of Marco Risi, A 5-star Christmas, with Massimo Ghini, Paola Minaccioni, Ricky Memphys and Martina Stella it received 2.121 million spectators and 11.1%. On Rai3 the appointment with Secret Cities it went pretty well. The program achieved 1.557 million and 7.6%, making it the third preferred option in the evening.

Below one million the appointment with Roberto Giacobbo on Italia 1: the second episode of Freedom it had only 859 thousand spectators with 4.8%, remaining substantially on the numbers of the first episode. But let’s see how the other films on the air went. On Rai2 Feliz Navidad with Mario López And AnnaLynne McCord it had 997 thousand spectators and 4.6%; did a little better on Rete4 Unknown with Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, at 1.080 million and 5.4% share. On La7 the cult The wedding I would like with Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones it received 322 thousand spectators and 1.6% share.

Listen to free native digital TV in the early evening

Su Nove the theatrical show I could have been offended! with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo it had 656 thousand spectators and 3.2%. On the 20 The return of the king 467 thousand spectators with 3.3%. On TopCrime the film de Murder, she wrote to 450 thousand and 2.11%. About Iris Mission Impossible 3 446 thousand and 2.23%. On Tv8 A mermaid in Paris it achieved 208 thousand and 1% share. On Rai Movie the film de The way to Santiago to 305 thousand and 1.05%.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return it was seen by 4.840 million spectators or 21.6%. On Canale5 Paperissima Sprint it had 3.448 million spectators with 15.4% with the first part and then 3.246 million spectators with 14.6% from 9.15 pm to 9.46 pm. In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the Seven to 3.136 million viewers and 17.7%, The legacy to 4.090 million spectators and 20.8%. On Canale 5 the rerun of Free Fall – Start the Challenge garnered 2.089 million viewers and 11.9%, Free fall to 3 million spectators and 15.4%. On Rai3 TGR 3.2 million spectators with 15.7%. In the morning. On Rai1 One Morning In the family 9.9% and 15.8% and 23%, In his Image 17,2%. On Canale5 Tg5 22% e Holy Mass 8.9%. On Rai3 Rai3 sends me 5.5%. At midday. On Rai1 Holy Mass 18.8%, Angelus 19, 4%, Green Line 19%. On Channel 5 The Stories of Melaverde 7.8% and 10%, Green apple 14.85%. On Rai2 Intercom Rai2 3.9

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Sunday In to 2.893 million spectators and 19.3% in the first part and to 2.478 million spectators and 17.4% in the second part. From Us … Freewheeling 2.407 million viewers and 15.1%. On Canale5 Beautiful 1,971 million viewers and 13.1%, A life 1,796 million viewers and 12.1%, Christmas at Bramble House to 1,514 million viewers and 10.6%, All for one song 1.383 million viewers and 8.8%. On Rai2 My unexpected Christmas prince 654 thousand spectators with 4.4%, If I run away, I’m getting married at Christmas 680 thousand spectators and 4.8% e Love never sleeps 560 thousand spectators and 3.6%.

On Rai3 the replica of International Circus Festival of Montecarlo is followed by 1.096 million viewers (7.7%), while Kilimanjaro gets 1.146 million viewers and 7.7% in the first part and 1.584 million viewers and 9.7% in the second part. On Rete4 The Count of Monte Cristo 666 thousand spectators with 4.4%. On La7 Christmas special with Donpasta 259 thousand spectators and 1.7%. On Tv8 Christmas with love 382 thousand spectators and 2.7% e Delivery for Christmas 373 thousand spectators and 2.4%. In the late evening. On Rai 1 Special Tg1 7.89%. On Channel 5 Michael Bublè Live at BBC 6.24% share. On Rai2 Christmas at the Plaza 5.1%. About Italia1 Sports emotions 4.5%. On Rai 3 the Tg3 was seen by 5.8%. On Network 4 Identities violated 5.3%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of 5 star Christmas)