Listen to TV analysis November 4: the docufilm on the Unknown Soldier cancels the VAT. Rai2 also ruins Quelli Che. Leosini beats Rome, Del Debbio ahead of Formigli

Top listens: Tg1 at 5.238 million and 23.9%; Soliti Ignoti at 5.169 million and 21.4%, Legacy 4.498 million and 23.6%

Comparison between flagships a little less pop and more contained competitive intensity Thursday 4th November. The docufilm produced by Anele was broadcast on Rai1, Maria’s choice, which has reconstructed the story of the burial of the Unknown Soldier at the Altare della Patria, touching on 4 million. While Canale5 took the field with VAT: tanti friends and many stars, the intervention of Piersilvio Berlusconi for the show that celebrated the artistic career of Iva Zanicchi, but it made half of the rival product.

There was therefore the theoretical space for the other offers to do well: both for Those that… on Rai2, postponed from Monday; both for the debut of What happened to Baby Jane on Rai3 (on the third network the spin off of Franca Leosini this time it reconstructs the ‘after’ lives of the protagonists of the criminal events told in Cursed Stories).

The Europa League, broadcast yesterday on Sky, and Dazn, and the Conference League (unencrypted on Tv8 as well as paid), have once again influenced the challenge between political talks, Obverse and Reverse And A clean sweep, both below 900 thousand, but above 5%. While they completed the picture, the film of Italia 1 (Jack Reacher, with Tom Cruise And Rosamunde Pike), the second live of X Factor (deleted i Westphalia, their coach got very angry Mika), The farmer is looking for a wife on Nove. But let’s see in more detail how Auditel’s meters ‘weighed’ the evening and the day.

In the early evening

On Rai1 Maria’s choice, with Sonia Bergamasco, Cesare Bocci and Alessio Vassallo to narrate in fiction some of the passages of the story that entered the history of Italy as a symbolic moment of unity of the country, it obtained 3.977 million spectators and a 17.6% share. He did double the celebration of Zanicchi, which he lined up Silvia Toffanini, Orietta Berti, Anna Tatangelo, Bianca Atzei, Gigi D’Alessio, Fausto Leali And Andrea Pucci. Diva it had 1.985 million and a 13.2% share. The third strong option was the Italia1 film: Jack Reacher, had 1.541 million viewers and 7.9%, going above the network average. At Rai’s home, the evening flop of Those that. The idea that on the current Rai2 system, destabilizing and wavering, few things can be able to break through, has been confirmed. This time Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran they brought home 563 thousand spectators and a 2.7% share, which is really a pittance for a show that offers tasty moments and some gems. A little below expectations, but not too much, he ‘performed’ the unprecedented appointment with Franca Leosini. What happened to Baby Jane? however, it achieved 987,000 spectators and a 4.6% share, doing better than Rome clear and disappointing on Tv8.

The match between political talks

In the last five games, after three consecutive victories of Corrado Formigli – driven by the investigations of Fanpage on the rising and infiltrating neo-fascist wave – there had been two victories of Paolo Del Debbio. Yesterday the challenge of the political talk seemed less tense. Obverse and Reverse has deployed Fabrizio Pregliasco, Annamaria Bernini, Davide Faraone, Stefano Fassina, Maurizio Gasparri, Emanuele Fiano, Giovanni Donzelli. There was talk of viruses, vaccines, green passes, the party of Enrico Montesano, the rave of Turin, the purchase of weapons to defend themselves. Del Debbio interviewed Vittorio Feltri and had among the commentators Claudia Fusani, Massimo Boldi, Maria Giovanna Maglie, Maurizio Belpietro, Karima Moual.

While A clean sweep spoke about Zan’s bill, ecological transition, Giorgetti vs. Salvini, Quirinale, vaccines, fourth wave. He did this by proposing Sergio Abrignani, Andrea Crisanti, Alessandra Sardoni, Stefano Zurlo, Mauro Cucinella, Laura Boldrini, Paolo Mieli, Gianluigi Paragone, Tomaso Montanari, the interviews a Luca Mercalli And Joseph Stiglitz.

During the period in which the two programs were broadcast at the same time, Front and back it had 898 thousand spectators and 5.51%. While A clean sweep it achieved 848 thousand spectators and 5.21%. However, Formigli can be consoled by the draw or almost on the 15-64 target: 4.29% for Rete4 and 4.27% for La7.

The official balance was this: on Rete4 Obverse and Reverse it had 899 thousand spectators with a 5.5% share. On La7 A clean sweep totaled 840 thousand spectators and 5.1%.

Songs and football on Sky and Tv8

With internal competition fromEuropa League and of Conference League, the performances of X-Factor, which with the second live had a total of 509 thousand spectators (478 thousand net of retransmissions) and a 2.4% share. The first live episode, with all reruns, had 1.120 million spectators.

On the subject Europa League, Legia Warsaw-Napoli on Sky in the early evening it had 337 thousand spectators with a 1.8% share. While Marseille-Lazio in the evening it achieved 205 thousand spectators and 0.9%. In prime time on Tv8 the tie 2 to 2 of the Rome with the Bodo in Conference League net of the interval it collected 968 thousand spectators and 4.2% and on Sky 190 thousand and 0.9%. The overall result of the matches of the two cups had 441 thousand spectators on Sky at 6.45 pm and 2.3% and at 9.00 pm it achieved 576 thousand spectators with 2.5%.

In day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 5.169 million viewers with 21.4%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.6 million spectators with a share of 14.8%. On Rai2 TG2 Post 757 thousand spectators with 3.1%. About Italia1 NCIS 1.129 million viewers with 4.7%. On Rai3 What Next? 1.242 million viewers and 5.4%. A Place in the Sun 1.735 million viewers (7.2%). On Rete4 Italy tonight 956 thousand and 4.1% in the first part and 940 thousand and 3.9% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 1.726 million viewers and 7.2%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.2 million viewers and 20.1% while The legacy 4.5 million viewers and 23.6%. On Canale5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge to 2.243 million spectators and 14.6% while Free fall makes 3.424 million and 18.6%. On Rai3 TGR 2.9 million spectators with 14.6%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One morning 13.2% and 16.6%. The first part of Italian stories 18.9%, the second part 15.4%. On Canale5 for Morning Five 19.4% in the first part and 18.8% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club 5%. On Rai3 Agora 7.5% share, Extra Agora 7.2%. On La7 Omnibus 3.6%. Following Coffee Break 3.9%.

At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 14.9%. On Channel 5 Forum 18%. On Rai2 Your Facts 8.7% in the first part and 9.9% in the second part. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 5.9%. On Rai3 Elixir 5% e 5.7%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 5% and 3.8%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 14.3%, The Paradise of the Ladies 19.4%. Live Life it collected 17.5% in submission and then 19.1%. On Canale5 Beautiful 18.1%. A life 18.1% share. Men and women 21.6% with the final at 20.5%. Friends 18.3%. The short window of Big Brother Vip 17.9%. Love is in the Air 14.9% share. Afternoon Five 12.3% and 13.6%. On Rai2 2 pm 4.3%, No sooner said than done 4.6%, One word too many 3.5%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo 8.8%, Geo 12.4%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 7.1%. On La7 Tagada 3%. Tagadoc 1.6%.

In the late evening. On Rai1 Door to door 8% and 6.9% share. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night 12%. On Rai2 Twenties 2%. On Rai 3 the Fiorella’s Version 3.2%. About Italia1 Self / less 6.8%. On Network 4 Slow Tour Padano 4.8% share.

Among the free digital natives in prime time

On Tv8 Rome-Bodo it had 967 thousand spectators with 4.2%. On the Nine The farmer is looking for a wife it collected 412 thousand spectators with 1.8%. About Iris Journey to Paradise 405 thousand spectators with 1.8%. On the 20 How do I sell my family attracted 364 thousand spectators with 1.5%. On Rai Premium Rex it totaled 337 thousand spectators and 1.5%. On La5 House in the mountains 265 thousand spectators with 1.2%. On Cine34 Grand Hotel Excelsior 258thousand and 1.15%. On Real Time Lives to the Limit collected 245 thousand spectators with 1.1% On RaiMovie The Jury 238thousand and 1,1%. On Rai4 Theorem of a crime 223 thousand spectators with 1%. On TopCrime The Closer to 220 thousand and 0.91%.

Emanuele Bruno

(a moment of Maria’s choice, with Sonia Bergamasco and Alessio Vassallo)