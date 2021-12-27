Listen to TV, Angelina Jolie beats Martina Stella with Maleficent in prime time

You listen to TV last night Sunday 26 December, prime time

The film wins the challenge of prime time listening Maleficent – Mistress of evil with Angelina Jolie in the role of Maleficent who on Rai1 obtained 2 million 980 thousand viewers with a 15.06% share. Canale5 offered films 5 star Christmas with Massimo Ghini, Martina Stella, Ricky Memphis who scored 2 million 121 thousand spectators (11.13% share). On Rai3 Secret Cities – Istanbul 1 million 557 thousand viewers (7.58%) were seen.

On Rete4 Unknown – Without identity it was followed by 1 million 80 thousand (5.41%). On Rai2 the film Feliz NaviDad it recorded 997 thousand spectators with a 4.59% share. About Italia1 Freedom – Beyond the border totaled 859 thousand spectators (4.81%). On La7 The wedding I would like had an average of 322,000 (1.59%).

On the Nove the second and last episode of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo: I could have been offended! is followed by 656,000 spectators (3.2%). On the 20 The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King past 467,000 spectators (3.4%). On Rai4 Exodus – Gods and kings 351,000 spectators (1.8%)

You listen to tv access prime time

In access prime time on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The return obtained 4 million 840 thousand viewers (21.58%) while on Canale5 Paperissima Sprint 3 million 246 thousand (14.63%). On La7 for Timeless wonders 576 thousand viewers and a 2.58% share.

About Italia1 NCIS – Anticrime Unit pastes 1,199,000 spectators (5.4%). On Rai3 Beauty generation interests 1,116,000 spectators equal to 5%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants is viewed by 414,000 spectators equal to 1.9%. On the Nove Little Big Italy attracted 318,000 spectators (1.4%).