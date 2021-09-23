Listen to TV, Anna Valle beats Julia Roberts

At the 29th replica in 29 years, the feat failed. Pretty Woman on Rai1 he lost the listening challenge with Light of Your Eyes, the new fiction of Canale 5. Julia Roberts was then defeated by Anna Valle.

Light of Your Eyes surpasses Pretty Woman

2,786,000 viewers and a 13.90% share for the 1990 classic directed by Garry Marshall, against 3,231,000 viewers (15.79% share) of the Mediaset miniseries, which thus won the Auditel evening. Net the decrease compared to last year, however Pretty Woman, when Auditel scored 3,806,000 viewers and a 15.74% share. On April 13, 1992 the first historic broadcast, with 10,388,000 viewers and a 37.08% share. Since then Rai1 has always broadcast Pretty Woman, almost every year, skipping only 1993, 1999, 2007, 2013, 2016 and 2018, but on many occasions (1994, 1995, 2006, 2008, 2017) he repeated it, broadcasting it 2 times in the course of the same year. The lowest audience on 17 September 2017, with just 1,575,000 viewers, but only and only because it was broadcast in the afternoon and not in prime time.

Compared to the debut of Lives on the run, Rai series broadcast in 2020, Light of Your Eyes with Anna Valle instead debuted with slightly lower ratings. 4,103,000 viewers and a 16.9% share, for the debut on Rai 1 last November 22nd.

Honolulu disappoints

For the rest, fine Who has seen on Rai3 with 1,923,000 viewers and a 9.93% share, as well as the new season of Inspector Coliandro on Rai2, seen by 2,115,000 viewers (9.92% share). He disappointed Honolulu, the new comedy program of Italia 1, which made its debut with 887,000 viewers and a share of 4.73%, which is almost what was done by White Zone on Rete 4, with 701,000 viewers and a 4% share.

