Listen to TV December 14, 2021: Saturday, 10 days Santa Claus

You listen to tv from Tuesday 14 December 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Saturday, Sunday and Monday” versus “10 days with Santa Claus“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Tuesday 14 December 2021?

The return of: “The college“On Rai2.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Saturday, Sunday and Monday vs 10 days with Santa Claus. Auditel last night, December 14, 2021

Rai1 and Channel 5 challenge: ‘Saturday, Sunday and Monday ”beats the film “10 days with Santa Claus“.

Rai 1: Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the film based on the comedy by Eduardo De Filippo thrilled 3,019,000 spectators. Share of 15.4%. In the cast: Sergio Castellitto, Fabrizia Sacchi, Giampaolo Fabrizio.

On Rai 2: The College, the grand finale of the docu-reality set in 1977 attracted the attention of 1,071,000 spectators (6% share).

Rai 3: #Cartabianca, the information and current affairs program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer informed 1,412,000 spectators. Share of 7.6%.

Network 4: Blood Father, the 2016 film directed by Jean-François Richet starring Mel Gibson intrigued 801,000 viewers. Share 3.77%.

Channel 5: 10 days with Santa Claus , the 2020 film written and directed by Alessandro Genovesi entertained 2,830,000 spectators. Share of 14.32%. In the cast: Fabio De Luigi and Valentina Lodovini.

Italy 1: Genoa – Salernitana, the Italian Cup match glued 900,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 4.02% share.

La7: On Tuesday: the weekly appointment dedicated to politics and current affairs conducted by Giovanni Floris informed 1,335,000 spectators, equal to 6.91% of auditel.

Tv8: The Karate Kid – The legend continues: the 2010 film directed by Harald Zwart thrilled 388,000 spectators. Share of 2.06%. In the cast: Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

Nine: Shooter: the film directed by Antoine Fuqua with Mark Wahlberg and Michael Pena held 470,000 spectators in suspense for a 2.43% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of December 14, 2021

