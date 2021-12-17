Listen to TV December 16, 2021: A professor, Free Fall

You listen to tv from Thursday 16 December 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “A professor“Against”Free Fall Campionissimi“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Thursday 16 December 2021?

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘A professor’ by Alessandro Gassmann wins on “Caduta Libera Campionissimi” conducted by Gerry Scotti.

Rai 1: A professor, the direct fiction Alessandro D’Alatri involved 4,915,000 spectators. Share of 21.51%. In the cast: Alessandro Gassmann, Claudia Pandolfi and Christiane Filangieri.

On Rai 2: 60 on 2, the celebratory program for the 60th anniversary of the second network of Viale Mazzini conducted by Emanuela Fanelli was accompanied by 663,000 spectators (3.3% share).

Rai 3: We just have to win, the 2018 film directed by Javier Fesser thrilled 687,000 spectators. Share of 3.3%. In the cast: Javier Gutiérrez and Juan Margallo.

Network 4: Forehand and Backhand, the talk dedicated to politics, economics and current affairs conducted by Paolo Del Debbio attracted the attention of 983,000 spectators. Share 6.1%.

Channel 5: Free Fall Campionissimi, the tournament led to Gerry Scotti sees the super champions of the successful game show challenge each other in a no holds barred match, with a lot of humor and determination. The first episode recorded 2,468,000 spectators. Share of 13.8%.

Italy 1: Sampdoria-Turin, the Italian Cup match glued 1,170,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 5.2% share.

La7: PiazzaPulita: the in-depth study and investigation program conducted by Corrado Formigli informed 951,000 spectators, equal to 5.9% of auditel.

Tv8: Men in Black – International: the 2019 film directed by F. Gary Gray thrilled 552,000 viewers. Share of 2.6%. In the cast: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Nine: Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani: the documentary dedicated to the story of the black widow of the Gucci murder intrigued 520,000 spectators. Share of 2.4%.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of December 16, 2021

