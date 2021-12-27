Listen to TV December 26, 2021: Maleficent, A 5-star Christmas

You listen to tv on Sunday December 26th 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Maleficent Mistress of Evil” versus “A 5-star Christmas“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Sunday 26 December 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Rai 1: Maleficent – Lady of evil, the 2019 fantasy film directed by Joachim Rønning, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning drew 2,980,000 viewers to the TV. Share of 15.1%.

On Rai 2: Feliz Navidad, the 2020 film directed by Melissa Joan Hart, starring Mario López, AnnaLynne McCord won 997,000 admissions (4.6% share).

Rai 3: Secret Cities, Corrado Augias’s program dedicated to the city of Genoa intrigued an average of 1,557,000 spectators. Share of 7.6%.

Network 4: Unknown – Without identity, the 2011 film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and based on the novel Out of Me by French writer Didier Van held 1,080,000 spectators in suspense. Share 5.4%. In the cast: Liam Neeson.

Channel 5: A 5-star Christmas, the film directed by Marco Risi in 2018 enjoyed 2,121,000 spectators. Share of 11.1%. In the cast: Massimo Ghini and Ricky Memphis.

Italy 1: Freedom – Beyond the border, Roberto Giacobbo’s journey to discover the wonders of nature, the universe and history attracted the attention of 859,000 spectators with a 4.8% share.

La7: The wedding I would like: the comedy directed by David Frankel starring Meryl Streep entertained 322,000 spectators equal to 1.6% of auditel. Also starring: Steve Carell.

Tv8: A siren in Paris: the romantic film directed by Mathias Malzieu thrilled 208,000 spectators. Share of 1%. In the cast: Tchéky Karyo, Rossy de Palma.

Nove: Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo: I could have been offended: the theatrical show by the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni & Giacomo in 2001 directed by Massimo Venier entertained 656,000 spectators for a 3.4% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of December 26, 2021

RAI 1

Sunday In : 2,893,000 spectators with 19.3% of Auditel in the first, 2,478,000 spectators (17.4%) in the second.

: 2,893,000 spectators with 19.3% of Auditel in the first, 2,478,000 spectators (17.4%) in the second. Free-wheeling from us: 2,407,000 spectators with 15.1% share.

CHANNEL 5