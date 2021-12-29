Listen to TV December 28, 2021, Sissi also retains its charm in series

Listens on December 28, 2021. In prime time on Rai1 Meraviglie, the first episode of Alberto Angela’s program was followed by an average of 3,415,000 spectators. Share of 17%. On Canale5 Sissi, the series dedicated to the princess 3,383,000 (16.7%). On Italia1 Le Iene with the special on the Ponza crime story 1,318,000 (8.4%). On Rai2 A single hour I would like you, the comedy show by Enrico Brignano 1,719,000 (7.7%). On Rete4 the film The Bourne Supremacy with Matt Damon 810,000 (3.9%). On Rai3 the animated film The Addams family 842,000 (3.7%). On La7 the film A perfect shot with Demi Moore and Michael Caine 568,000 (2.8%). On Tv8 the film Christmas under the stars 478,000 (2.2%). On Nine the film Men of Honor The honor of men with Robert De Niro 261,000 (1.3%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 4,976,000 (20.9%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 4,103,000 (17.2%), on Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,645,000 (6.9%), on La7 In Onda 1,407 .000 (5.9%), on Rete4 Countercurrent 1,112,000 (4.8%) in the first part and 919,000 (3.8%) in the second, on Rai2 Tg2 Post 1,006,000 (4.2%).

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,703,000 (23.9%), Tg1 5,415,000 (24.4%). On Canale5 Free Fall (rerun) 3,455,000 (18%), Tg5 4,459,000 (19.9%).

In the Second evening on Rai1 Overland 647,000 (7.8%). On Canale5 Napoleon, In the Name of Art 545,000 (6.7%). On Rai2 Bar Stella 864,000 (6.3%). On Rai3, the documentary on Eugenio Scalfari 279,000 (2.2%).

Last updated: Wednesday 29 December 2021, 13:13



