Listen to TV December 29, 2021: Beauty and the Beast, Christmas as a chef

You listen to tv from Wednesday 29 December 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “The beauty and the Beast“Against fiction”Christmas as a chef“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Wednesday 29 December 2021?

Rai 1: Beauty and the Beast, the 2017 fantasy film directed by Bill Condon with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens thrilled 4,003,000 spectators. Share of 19.1%.

On Rai 2: Kalipe – At a walking pace, the program that combines disclosure and show conducted by Massimiliano Ossini intrigued 903,000 spectators (4.3% share).

Rai 3: Life as a Pi, the 2012 film directed by Academy Award winner Ang Lee thrilled 950,000 spectators. Share of 4.4%. In the cast: Suraj Sharma.

Network 4: White Zone, the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi dedicated to current affairs and news issues reported 1,065,000 spectators. Share 6.4%.

Channel 5: Christmas as a chef, the 2017 Italian film directed by Neri Parenti enjoyed 2,158,000 spectators. Share of 10.6%. In the cast: Massimo Boldi and Rocío Muñoz Morales.

Italy 1: Forrest Gump, the 1994 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks attracted 1,467,000 spectators equal to 7.5% share. Also starring: Rebecca Williams, Sally Field, Michael Conner Humphreys.

La7: The age of innocence, the 1993 film directed by Martin Scorsese, based on the 1920 novel of the same name by Edith Wharton, captivated 426,000 spectators, equal to 2.3% of auditel. In the cast: Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Tv8: Adele One night only, the special that celebrates the return of the British super pop star, winner of 15 Grammy Awards and one of the best-selling artists in the world, thrilled 315,000 spectators. Share of 1.5%.

Nine: Wild Teens – Budding Peasants: the teen reality show that sees twelve boys between 14 and 17 grappling with country life attracted the attention of 377,000 spectators for a 1.8% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of December 29, 2021

