Listen to TV December 29, 2021, Beauty and the Beast wins. Boom for the Legacy

Listens on December 29, 2021. In prime time on Rai1 the 2017 film Beauty and the Beast was seen by an average of 4,003,000 spectators. Share 19.1%. On Canale5 the film by Neri Parenti Christmas as a chef with Massimo Boldi and Rocío Muñoz Morales 2,158,000 (10.6%). On Italia1 the film Forrest Gump with Tom Hanks was reviewed by 1,467,000 spectators (7.5%). On Rete4 Zona Bianca the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi 1,065,000 (6.4%). On Rai3 the film Vita da Pi 950,000 (4.4%). On Rai2 Kalipe At a walking pace, dissemination and show with Massimiliano Ossini 903,000 (4.3%). On La7 the film The Age of Innocence directed by Martin Scorsese with Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer 426,000 (2.3%). Su Nove: Wild Teens Peasants in the grass, the teen reality show that sees youngsters grappling with country life 377,000 (1.8%). On Tv8 the special Adele One night only 315,000 (1.5%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 4,541,000 (19.3%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,659,000 (15.4%), on Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,607,000 (6.7%), on La7 In Onda 1,438 .000 (6%), on Rete4 Countercurrent 1,223,000 (5.2%) in the first part and 1,226,000 (5.1%) in the second.

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 5,238,000 (26.1%), on Canale5 Caduta Libera (rerun) 3,164,000 (16.3%), Tg5 good without Tg1: 4,802,000 (21.5%)

In the Second Evening on Rai1 Un Bebè per Natale 1,323,000 (14%), on Canale5 Vasco Non Stop Live 508,000 (6.7%).

