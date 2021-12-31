Listen to TV December 30, 2021, the film about De Filippo moves. MasterChef grows

Listens on December 30, 2021. In prime time on Rai1 Sergio Rubini’s film The De Filippo brothers with Giancarlo Giannini reached an average of almost 4 million viewers (3,944,000). Share 20.3%. On Canale5 Caduta Libera Campionissimi, the tournament led to Gerry Scotti 2,384,000 (13.4%). On Italia1 the film Will Hunting Rebel genius with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck: 1,218,000 (5.8%). On La7 PiazzaPulita with Corrado Formigli 881,000 (4.3%). On Rai2 the film Show Dogs We enter the scene 883,000 (4%). For the third evening of MasterChef on Sky Uno / + 1 and on demand, audiences are growing again: an average of 901 thousand average spectators and 3.6% share. In detail, the first episode 962 thousand (3.3%), the second 840 thousand (3.9%). On Rete4 the film Tomorrow is another day with Marco Giallini and Valerio Mastandrea 526,000 (2.5%). On Nine the documentary Whitney Houston Star without sky 409,000 (2%). On Rai3 the Rigoletto melodrama at the Circus Maximus 304,000 (1.4%). On Tv8 the movie Spider Man A new universe 291,000 (1.4%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 5,224,000 (22.1%). On Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,724,000 (15.8%). On Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,608,000 (6.8%), on La7 In Onda 1,403,000 (5.9%), on Rete4 Controcorrente 1,095,000 (4.7%) in the first part and 922,000 (3, 9%) in the second, on Rai2 Tg2 Post 1,001,000 (4.2%).

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,624,000 (23.3%), Tg1 5,606,000 (25.4%). On Canale5 Free Fall (rerun) 3,311,000 (17%), Tg5 4,295,000 (19.3%).

