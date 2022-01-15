Listen to TV January 14, 2022: Clerici stable and forward, Signorini drops slightly. Well Stallone, Nuzzi and Zoro

Trend TV ratings: the flagships dominate the scene, Signorini breaks through in the late evening

Yesterday I decided all twelve finalists of The Voice Senior on Rai1. While on Canale 5 the process of remixing the stories and dynamics of the Big Brother Vip. On Friday 14 January 2022 in prime time the generalist TV proposed The Good Doctor on Rai2, while Rai3 broadcast the miniseries The plot against America and Italia 1 the cult action film The mercenaries 3. The return of Gianluigi Nuzzi on Rete4 and that of Diego Bianchi on La7 they completed the basic framework. In the morning on Rai the funeral of David Sassoli it achieved 2.378 million spectators with a 21.3% share.

You listen to early evening TV

The Rai1 show, The Voice Senior, with Antonella Clerici to the conduction, and the proclamation of the twelve finalists, had 3.902 million spectators and 19% between 21.34 and 24.03, keeping its following very stable (3.904 million spectators and 18.8% seven days earlier). On Canale 5 the Big Brother Vip it reached 3.343 million with 20.8% between 21.41 and 25.24 (3.459 million with 21% seven days earlier), a slight decrease compared to last Friday. The GfVip Night it reached 1.5 million with 30.8% (1.678 million and 32.3% seven days earlier).

About Italia1 The Mercenaries 3 with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Staham, Jet Li, Antonio Banderas, it had the response of 1.314 million spectators and 5.8%. On Rete4 Fourth Degree, with Gianluigi Nuzzi and Alessandro Viero to deal with crime news, it achieved 1.1 million spectators and 6%. On Rai2 the show The Good Doctor, it attracted 1.2 million spectators and 4.9%. The Resident then it had 803 thousand spectators and 4%. On La7 the first episode of 2022 by Live propaganda with Diego Bianchi to the management and among the guests Giorgio Parisi, Sabina Guzzanti and Serena Dandini, totaled 968 thousand spectators with a 5.3% share.

On Rai3 the miniseries The plot against America, with Zoe Kazan, Anthony Boyle, John Turturro, Winona Ryder, had 610 thousand spectators and 2.7%. Furthermore. On the Nove The Best Brothers of Crozza 669 thousand spectators and 2.9%. On TV8 4 Restaurants attracted 441 thousand spectators and 2.1%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of Gf Vip)