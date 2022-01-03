Listen to TV January 2, 2022, movies in the evening lower the average viewers. Domenica In raises the bar

Listens on January 2, 2022. In prime time it seems to be in the multiplex of an arthouse cinema. On Rai1 the film A journey on all fours. 2,996,000 spectators and 13.6% share. On Canale5 the comedy A love so great 2,467,000 (10.9%). On Rai 2 the Disney film Parents in trap 1,605,000 (7.2%). On Rai 3 Secret Cities, the Corrado Augias program dedicated to Genoa 1,547,000 (7.2%). On Rete 4 the film Tomorrow among us 1,185,000 (5.7%). On Italia 1 Freedom Beyond the border with Roberto Giacobbo 1,027,000 (5.4%). On La7 the cult film by Luchino Visconti The Leopard with Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale and Alain Delon 973,000 (4.7%). Su Nove Anplagghed, the theatrical show with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo, 701,000 (3.2%). On Tv8 the film Enemies with Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon 310,000 (1.5%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 5,317,000 (22.3%), Paperissima Sprint 3,385,000 (14.2%). Su Rete4 Countercurrent 1,092,000 (4.6%) in the first part and 1,193,000 (5%) in the second.

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L ‘Eredità 4,796,000 (22.8%), Fall Free (rerun) 3,100,000 (14.9%).

In the daytime Rai1 takes advantage of the holidays of Amici and Verissimo on Canale5 and gets 3,567,000 (21.5%) in the first part of Domenica In and 3,384,000 (22.1%) in the second. Freewheeling with us 2,879,000 (16.8%). The Green Line 3,181,000 (21%) is also very good.

Last updated: Monday 3 January 2022, 11:15



