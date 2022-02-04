Listen to TV January 25, 2022 analysis: “Ulysses” behind the film with the narrating dog. Floris beats Giordano and Berlinguer. Quirinale: La7 detaches Rai2 and Rete4. Super Berrettini on Eurosport

Top TV ratings: Tg1 at 5.5 million and 24%. The usual unknown to 4.833 million and 19.6%. Tg5 at 4.497 million and 19.4%

The witness of the news on the Quirinale yesterday, Tuesday 25 January, in the Rai home passed to Rai2 (the afternoon special of Tg2 at 2.9%). While Rete4 remained focused on Mediaset (Fourth Qurinal Republic to 2.5% e Italy Quirinale tonight 2.72%), with Enrico Mentana still a marathon runner on La7 and with a large advantage over direct competition (at 631 thousand and 4.32% in the afternoon and then with the TgLa7 of 20.00 to 1.410 million and 6.05%). The day before, with the choice of Viale Mazzini to have the flagship follow the first day of counting, the ratings of the network had dropped a lot, and the network directed by Stefano Coletta had been overtaken by Canale 5. On the second day, however, with the most fragile Tg2 engaged on the story of the events of the Hill, the TgLa7 managed to collect more following of all the specials dedicated. But with Rete4 which, therefore, did not remain very far from the news and comments of the newspaper headed by Gennaro Sangiuliano.

In the early evening Alberto Angela was engaged in a special episode of Ulysses – The pleasure of discovery, while all the political talks (Bianca Berlinguer on Rai3, Mario Giordano on Rete4 e Giovanni Floris on La7) obviously analyzed the second day of voting and the prospects of the race for the Presidency of the Republic. Versus Journey with no returnCanale5 has scheduled the film Through my eyeswhile on Rai2 it went on air Enrico Brignano with I would like you only one hour with the comedy of Enrico Brignano. Finally, Italia 1 broadcast the format Back To School with Nicola Savino to the conduct and the involuntary comedy of the VIPs called to answer questions from elementary school.

You listen to early evening TV

On Canale 5 the film Through my eyesa first melò tv with Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan, Ian Lake, Gary Cole, received 3.040 million spectators and 14.8%. On Rai1 the special episode of Ulysses The Pacere of the discoverywith Alberto Angela to tell a Journey with no returnnamely the train that took from Rome to Auschwitz, with the testimonies of Liliana Segre and Sami Modianohad 2.548 million spectators and 12.5%.

On Italia 1 the fourth episode of the format Back To schoolwith Nicola Savino to the conduction and some VIPs (Antonella Elia, Enzo Miccio, Eleonora Pedron, Gianluca Zambrotta, Andrea Zelletta and Totò Schillaci) to address the questions of the elementary school, collected 1.241 million spectators and 6.7% (1.293 million spectators and 7% in the third episode). On Rai2 the fourth test of Enrico Brignano with I would like you only one hourreceived 1.333 million spectators and 5.9% (1.671 million spectators and 6.8% seven days earlier).

Listen to political TV talks: Floris focuses on an army of guests, Berlinguer on Renzi, Giordano on the house freed for grandfather Renzo

Hot topics – with the pandemic and especially the Quirinale in the foreground – in the three political talks on Tuesday. An army of guests passed by Giovanni Floriswhile it was much more selective Bianca Berlinguer that much has staked on Matteo Renzi. Few presences of commentators have been there since Mario Giordano who – on the subject of house thieves – celebrated the return of his grandfather Renzo to his formerly unduly occupied home. But let’s see how the forces on the field have lined up.

On La7 a On Tuesday they took the field with the conductor Giovanni Florisafter the cover of Luca and Paolo, there were among the guests Licia Ronzulli, Marco Damilano, Alessandro Sallusti, Conchita De Gregorio, Giuseppe Provenzano, Carlo Cottarelli, Giorgio Zanchini, Costanze Reuscher, Tiziana Ferrario, Christian Raimo, Elsa Fornero, Nadia Urbinati, Andrea Zhok, Arianna Di Stadio, Pierpaolo Sileri, Beatrice Lorenzin, Paolo Gibilisco, David Parenzo, Manuela Iatì, Francesco Broccolo, Francesco Stellacci, Bruno Tabacci, Tommaso Labate, Marcello Sorgi, Catherine Cornet, Cinzia Sciuto, Simona Colarizzi, Stefania Salmaso, Marianna Aprile, Pietro Senaldi, Ugo Mattei, Nando Pagnoncelli, Walter Ricciardi , Tito Marci, Marina Ciampi, Virman Cusenza, Daniela Tagliafico, Michele Ainis, Marco Antonellis. The program got 1.296 million viewers and 6.3% (1.328 million viewers and 6.4% seven days earlier).

On Rai3 a #White paperafter Mauro Coronafrom Bianca Berlinguer they took the field Matteo Renzi, Paolo Mieli, Augusto Minzolini, Andrea Scanzi, Fabio Dragoni, Francesca Fagnani, Greta Mauro, Matteo Bassetti, Luca Richeldi, Fabrizio Pregliasco, Maddalena Loy. The broadcast had 1.099 million viewers and 5.5% (1.015 million viewers and 5.1% seven days earlier).

On Network 4 a Out of the core an always lively Mario Giordano management (interventions at Galeazzi suspended for non-vaccinated people, green passes, house thieves, excesses among young people, as well as the votes for the presidency of the Republic among the topics) had as guests Rita Dalla Chiesa, Maurizio Belpietro. The most anomalous talk on the square attracted 1.039 million spectators and 6.1% (986 thousand spectators and 5.8% seven days earlier). The balances between the three political talks overlap: DiMartedì had 1.299 million spectators and 6.38%; Giordano received 1.156 million spectators and 5.7%; Berlinguer reached 1.099 million spectators and 5.54%. After midnight though Out of the core (8.82%) beat More Tuesdays (5.84%)

Listen to free native digital TV in prime time 4 over 2%. IGT wins

On Tv8 the first free episode of the new edition of Italia’s got talent to 618 thousand spectators and 3%. On Iris The hills burn to 584 thousand and 2.53%. On Rai4 Captain America: Civil war 492 thousand spectators with 2.4%. On Real Time First date got 457 thousand spectators with 2%. On the 20 Final Score attracted 394 thousand spectators and 1.8%. On the Nove Hitman – Agent 47 found 320 thousand spectators with 1.5%. On RaiMovie The house of books 295 thousand and 1.3%. On Rai Premium The storm to 295 thousand and 1.3%. On La5 Big Brother Vip 214 thousand spectators with 1.4%. On Cine34 Talcum powder 219 thousand and 1%. On TopCrime CSI to 200 thousand and 0.82%. On La7d Downton Abbey 120 thousand and 0.7%.

Furthermore, the excellent result achieved on Eurosport by the five sets of the match of the Australian Openfinished after lunch time (in Italy). Matteo Berrettini- Gael Monfils, which brought our tennis player to the semi-finals of the tournament, attracted 310,000 spectators. In the evening, moreover, The Original Transfer Marketwith the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic at the Juventus still topical, it attracted 167 thousand stream spectators on Sky.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return in reruns 4.833 million spectators with 19.6%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.996 million spectators with a share of 16.2%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 987 thousand and 4%. About Italia1 NCIS 1.341 million viewers with 5.5%. On Rai3 What happens? 1.224 million viewers and 5.2%. A Place in the Sun 1.618 million viewers (6.5%). On Rete4 Italy tonight 957 thousand and 4% in the first part and 906 thousand and 3.7% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 2.035 million viewers and 8.2%. On Tv8 Guess my age 292 thousand spectators with 1.2%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game 463 thousand spectators with 1.9%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.331 million viewers and 19.2% while The legacy 4.693 million viewers and 22.9%. On Canale5 Forward the First! to 2.756 million spectators and 16.5% while Come on another one! makes 3,990 million and 20%. On Rai3 TGR 2.783 million viewers with 13.1%. On Rai2 The Provincial it collected 602 thousand spectators and 2.5%. About Italia1 CSI Miami it got 692 thousand spectators and 3.1%. On Rete4 Italy Quirinale tonight 619 thousand and 2.7%. On Tv8 4 hotels 272 thousand spectators with 1.3%. On the Nove Little Big Italy to 232 thousand spectators with 1.1%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One morning 11% and 16.5%. The first part of Italian stories 15.4% and then 14.1%. On Canale5 for Morning Five News 18.3% in the first part and 19.7% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club collected 4.2%. On Rai3 Agora 7.5% share and 6.34%. On La7 Omnibus 2.9% and 4%. Following Coffee Break 4%. At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 14.45%. On Channel 5 Forum 18.6%. On Rai2 Your Facts at 8.5% and 8.8%. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 4.9%. On Rai3 Elixir 5.35% and 5.9%, How many stories 5.84%, Past and present 4.3%. On Network 4 Murder, she wrote 4.95%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 6.1% and 4.5%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 14.8%, The Ladies paradise 17%. Live Life it collected 15.7% and 16.4%. On Canale5 Beautiful 16.2%. A life 17.4% share. Men and women 22.8% and 19.4%. Friends 16.8%, Big Brother Vip 16.5%. Love is in the Air 14.54% share. Afternoon Five 11.85% and 13.84%. On Rai2 Ski 5.3%, Tg2 Quirinale Special 2.9%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo 7.7%, Geo 11.3%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 5.95%. Fourth Quirinal Republic 2.5%. About Italia1 The Simpsons 3.9% in the first episode, 4.7% in the second and 4.35% in the third. Young Sheldon 3.5%, Big Bang Theory 3.4% e Modern Family 2.4%. On La7 TgLa7 Special to 631 thousand and 4.32%. In the late evening. On Rai1 Door to door 9.23% share. On Channel 5 X-Style 5.61%. On Rai 2 Bar Stella best of 4.02%. On Rai 3 Night Line 5.24%. About Italia1 University 6.05%. On La7 More Tuesdays 462 thousand and 5.8%.

Emanuele Bruno

(Opening Matteo Berrettini)