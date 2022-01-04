Listen to TV January 3, 2022, the Gf Vip face to face with Mary Poppins

Listens on January 3, 2022. In prime time on Rai1 the 2018 film The return of Mary Poppins with Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, sequel to the 1964 film of the same name, was followed by an average of 3,856,000 spectators (18.1% share). On Canale5 more share thanks to the second part but less average viewers for Big Brother Vip 2021, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini 3,322,000 (21.1%). Third place for Report with Sigfrido Ranucci on Rai3 (1,676,000 and 7.5%). On Rai 2 the series Delitti in Paradiso 1,382,000 (6%). Well the two classic films aired, gladly reviewed by the public at home. On Italia 1 Top Gun, dated 1986 with Tom Cruise 1,376,000 (6.2%), on Rete 4 Il Marchese del grillo, released in 1981 with Alberto Sordi directed by Mario Monicelli, 1,065,000 (5.3%). Slightly less well the other two arthouse films: on La7 the film JFK – An open case directed by Oliver Stone with Kevin Costner 377,000 (2.2%). On Tv8: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull directed by Steven Spielberg with Harrison Ford 337,000 (1.6%). On Nove Little Big Italy, Francesco Panella’s journey to discover the best Italian restaurants abroad 274,000 (1.2%).

In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 5,428,000 (22%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 3,887,000 (15.7%), on Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,651,000 (6.7%), on La7 In Onda 1,353,000 (5.5%), on Rete4 Controcorrente with Veronica Gentili 1,145,000 (4.7%) in the first part and 1,063,000 (4.3%) in the second. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 886,000 (3.6%).

In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 4,985,000 (24%), Tg1 5,968,000 (25.8%). On Canale5 Free Fall (replica) 3,256,000 (16.1%), Tg5 4,422,000 (18.9%).

