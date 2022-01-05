Listen to TV January 4, 2022, Savino starts with Back to School. Live Life sinks in the Afternoon of Branchetti
Listens on January 4, 2022. In prime time on Rai1 the second episode of Meraviglie, Alberto Angela’s program got an average of 3,604,000 spectators. Share of 17%. On Canale5 the Sissi series 2,994,000 (14.1%). Good start on Italia1 for Back to School, the new program led by Nicola Savino 1,912,000 (9.8%). On Rai 2 I wish you only one hour, Enrico Brignano’s comedy show 1,713,000 (7.4%). On Rete4 the third act of The Bourne Ultimatum saga The return of the jackal with Matt Damon 1,245,000 (5.8%). On Rai3 the film An adventure with Michele Riondino and Laura Chiatti 835,000 (3.7%). On La7 the film Donnie Brasco with Johnny Depp and Al Pacino 411,000 (2.1%). On Nine the film Parker 431,000 (2%). On Tv8 the film Christmas in the Highlands 389,000 (1.7%). Good debut for the new season of First Appointment on Real Time with Flavio Montrucchio 389,000 spectators and 1.7%.
In the Access Prime Time range on Rai1 Soliti Ignoti 5,171,000 (20.9%), on Canale5 Striscia la Notizia 4,045,000 (16.4%), on Rai3 Un Posto al Sole 1,609,000 (6.5%), on La7 In Onda 1,498 .000 (6.1%), on Rete4 Countercurrent 1,123,000 (4.6%) in the first part and 1,140,000 (4.6%) in the second, on Rai2 Tg2 Post 886,000 (3.6%).
In the Pre-evening on Rai1 L’Eredità 5,051,000 (24.7%), Tg1 5,834,000 (25.3%). On Canale5 Free Fall (rerun) 3,452,000 (17.3%), Tg5 4,669,000 (20%).
In the daytime to be reported on Rai1 Paradiso delle Signore 2,245,000 (18%), Vita in Diretta 2,743,000 (18.4%) while the Afternoon Cinque News with Branchetti does not go beyond 11.8% (1,815,000).
In the late evening of note on Italia 1 the film Immaturi 507,000 (8.7%) and on Rai2 Bar Stella 817,000 (5.5%).
