Listen to TV January 8, 2022: De Filippi wins clear, but Conti keeps a hit with the nip imitators. Marco Paolini surprises well driven by Gramellini

Listen: Maria De Filippi well, but with a less crowded audience than in 2021. Carlo Conti far from 2019, but with a stronger competitor in front

Unpublished Saturday TV, that of January 8, 2022, with the first episode of Such and such on Rai1 and the return of You’ve Got Mail on Canale5, but also of the new edition of Eden on La7 and the news The Factory of the World on Rai3. In November of 2019 Such and such he had obtained 4.352 million and 20.7% by beating The island of Peter 3 on Canale5. Last year on the commercial flagship, the show entrusted to Maria De Filippi it had 6.271 million spectators at take-off and a 28% share between 21.14 and 24.49.

But let’s go back to the overall proposal of yesterday evening on TV. The rest of the offer? The crime series on Rai2 and two films: Agent 007 Goldeneye on Rete4; the cult of animation Zootropolis on Italia1.

IN THE FIRST EVENING

On Channel 5 You’ve Got Mail with Maria De Filippi to the management and among the guests Stefano De Martino and Paolo Bonolis, achieved 5.953 million spectators and 29.2% between 21.25 and 24.47. On Rai1 the first episode of Such and what, with the management of Carlo Conti, the jury formed Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Maglioglio And Biagio Izzo, and strangers to imitate the champions of the show and the song (he won Igor Minerva in the role of Claudio Baglioni), had 3.9 million spectators equal to 18.2% share. On Rai3 the new format The factory of the world, with Marco Paolini and Telmo Pievani, it received 1.2 million spectators with a 5.5% share. The first tv show on Rai2 FBI It reached 1.170 million viewers with 4.7%. FBI International to 1.245 million and 5.1%. On Italia 1 the animated film Zootropolis, brought home 1.120 million spectators and 4.7%. On Rete4 the vintage film Agent 007 Goldeneye with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, it had 658 thousand spectators and a share of 3%. On La7 the docu magazine Eden-A planet to save with Lica Colò to the conduction, it achieved 471 thousand spectators with a share of 2.2%.

Also among the free digital natives. On Tv8 Christmas at Winters Inn it had 383 thousand spectators (1.6%). On the Nove Lady Gucci – The story of Patrizia Reggiani was seen by 348 thousand spectators and 1.5%.

Also in access. On Rai 1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 5.333 million viewers and 21.7%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 4,228 million spectators with a 17.3% share. On Rai3 The words to 1.712 million viewers and 6.9%. On Italy 1 NCIS 1.282 million viewers and 5.1%. On Network 4 Countercurrent it garnered 1,050 million viewers with 4.35%. On La7 On air 1.073 million viewers and 4.4%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants 568 thousand spectators and 2.3%. On the Nove The Best Brothers of Crozza 228 thousand spectators and 0.9%.