Listen to TV, Neri Marcorè sinks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic

As long as it ends well – Enter the Secret Code, a Rai TV film broadcast yesterday evening, won the Auditel challenge on Tuesday, with 4,148,000 viewers and a 20.2% share. This means that Neri Marcorè and Valeria Bilello beat Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Titanic defeated

On Canale 5 the umpteenth replica of Titanic, last time aired 7 months ago, it affected only 1,770,000 viewers, stopping at a meager 12.8% share. 11 Oscars won, James Cameron’s blockbuster has paid dearly for its millionth broadcast in the last 23 years. On March 8, the film had interested 1.913.000 million viewers, with a share of 11.4%, clearly losing against Montalbano. On Italia 1 it dropped slightly compared to the debut 7 days ago Hyenas, seen by 1,334,000 viewers (8.7% share) and beaten by The Equalizer 2, film which on Rai2 involved 1,351,000 viewers (6.3% share).

Talk vs. Talk

The challenge of political talks between Rai 3, Rete 4 and La7 has seen On Tuesday come out the winner. 1,150,000 spectators and a 5.8% share for Giovanni Floris, compared to 965,000 viewers (5.8%) of Out of the core and to the 878,000 viewers (4.6%) of White paper. To close the TV ratings of the generalist TV A-Team su Nove, which entertained 276,000 viewers (1.3% share) e The Hunter of Ex, seen by 241,000 viewers (1.1% share).

The boom de The usual unknown, for the first time this season over 5 million viewers (20.8% share), with Strip the News quite distant with its 3.8 million viewers (15.78% share).