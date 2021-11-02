Listen to TV November 1, 2021 analysis: “Crazy for football” fights with Vipponi and Vippone but loses overlapping. Ranucci triples Porro. Bologna-Cagliari for ultras

Overlapping TV ratings: Castellitto, Ghini and Tortora at 3.135 million and 15.9%, Signorini at 3.184 million and 16.14%. “Report” distances Porro who, however, makes a good peak of 1.3 million with the return to TV of Zangrillo

Little real football, in prime time, if not a postponement Bologna-Cagliari for super fans and fans broadcast by both Sky and Dazn, in the early evening of Monday 1 November, at the end of a long autumn bridge. The match of Renato Dall’Ara, won by the Emilian rossoblù two to zero, with goals from Lorenzo De Silvestri And Marco Arnautovic, received on Sky 248 thousand spectators and 1.1% share and on the ‘big screen’ of Dazn by Auditel 116 thousand spectators. But the ball was also the protagonist with the beautiful film, Crazy for Football, inspired by a true story, able to involve Rai1 men and women. On Canale 5 there was a new appointment with the Big Brother Vip, which he ‘named’ Gianmaria, Soleil, Jo, Nicola and Miriana, proposed friendly confrontation between Iva Zanicchi And Katia Ricciarelli (they both said they had flirted with Alberto Sordi) and put a little in trouble Alex Belli.

All in a context in which Rai2, instead of Those that on Mondays, moved to Thursday, proposed the film My sister’s boyfriend. On Rai3 there was Report (vaccines) and on Rete 4 Nicola Porro he rode the political current by having as a guest Alessandro Di Battista. A dramatic film, on the other hand, was broadcast on Italia 1 (3 Days to kill), while La7 started with the seventeenth free edition of Grays Anatomy. Rai1 won, but only for spectators, but Canale5 held up, obviously prevalent in terms of share and also overlapping. With Siegfried Ranucci which is firmly placed in third place by making the triple of Fourth Republic.

You listen to early evening TV

On Rai1, the film Crazy fo Football-Crazy for football, with the history of the National Psychiatric Patients, with Massimo Ghini, Sergio Castellitto, Antonia Truppo and Max Tortora in the cast, made with the support of FIGC, it received 3.143 million spectators with 15.9%. While Big Brother Vip it stood at 2.811 million and 18.9%, making less than seven days before (3.013 million spectators and 19%). If we consider the period in which the two programs were broadcast in overlap, the balance is as follows: the film with Castellitto, Ghini and Tortora at 3.135 million and 15.9%, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini to 3.184 million and 16.14%.

In the virtual challenge for third place he won easy Siegfried Ranucci, upon returning to Rai3. Speaking of vaccines, third dose, Matteo Renzi in Arabia, women’s health, Report it achieved 2.211 million and 10.4% (2.3 million viewers and 10.4% seven days earlier). On Italia1 the film 3 Days To Kill, with Kevin Costner, Hailee Steinfeld and Amber Heard, achieved 1.351 million spectators and 6.6%, outpacing the pink proposal of Rai2: My sister’s boyfriend, with Pierce Brosnan, Jessica Alba, Salma Hayek, reached 941 thousand spectators and a 4.4% share.

Overwhelmed the most direct competition of Ranucci. On Rete 4, the new episode of Fourth Republic, having as guests, in addition to Di Battista, Luca Ricolfi, Alberto Zangrillo, Tommaso Cerno, Marilena Grassadonia of the Italian Left, Lando Maria Sileoni, Leopoldo Gasbarro, Alberto Contri, Alessandro Sallusti, Stefano Cappellini, Daniele Capezzone, Sister Anna Monia Alfieri, Vittorio Sgarbi and Gene Gnocchi, it won 703 thousand spectators and a 4.3% share. Porro exceeded 1.3 million viewers at 9.46 pm by interviewing the returnee (on tv) Alberto Zangrillo. On La7, finally, the return of the series set at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital in times of pandemic it achieved 354 thousand and 1.8%.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 The usual unknown to 5.079 million and 21.1%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.487 million spectators with a share of 14.5%. About Italia1 NCIS it recorded 1.358 million viewers with 5.7%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 849 thousand and 3.5%. On Rai3 What Next? was seen by 1.374 million viewers and 5.9% e A Place in the Sun by 1.766 million spectators and 7.3%. On Rete4 Italy tonight it had 956 thousand and 4% in the first part and 906 thousand spectators and 3.8% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight it achieved 1.475 million viewers and 6.1%. In the early evening. On Rai1 The legacy got 3.6 million viewers and 19% and 4.759 million viewers and 22.6%. On Channel 5 Free fall 2.321 million viewers and 12.5% ​​and then 3.571 million viewers and 17.3%. On Rai3 TGR 3.2 million spectators with 14.9%.

In the morning, One Morning 12.2% e 16.3%, Italian stories 16.4% e Holy Mass 16.8%. On Canale5 Morning Five 15.9% and 12.5%. On Rai2 Radio2 Social Club 2.9%, Your Facts 6.3% and 8.4%. On Rai3 Agora 6.1%, 5.8% and 5.4% share. Following Elixir 5.2%. On La7 Omnibus 2.8%. Coffee Break 2.3%. At midday. On Rai1 It’s always noon with Antonella Clerici 14%. On Channel 5 Forum 13.7%. On Rai2 Your Facts 7.7% in the first part and 7.8% in the second part. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 6.2%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 2.8% in the first part and 2.5% in the second part. In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is another day 12.1%. The Paradise of the Ladies 12.8%, Live life 14.3% and 16%. On Canale5 Beautiful 15.5%, A life 14.2% share, Gf Vip 13.1%, Love is in the air 11.6%, Afternoon Five 10.2% and 11.9%. On Rai2 2 pm at 4.7%, No sooner said than done 5.2%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo reaches 8% e Geo at 10.9%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 5.1%. On La7 Tagada 2.6%.

In the late evening. On Rai1 Seven Stories 8.2% share. On Channel 5 Tg5Notte 14.8%. On Rai2 When love breaks 3.9%. On Rai 3 The version of Fiorella 5.5% and the Tg3 Night Line 5.4%. About Italia1 Tiki Taka 4.6% and 5.8%. On Network 4 Gone 3.1% share.

Listen to free native digital TV in prime time: Iris wins

About Iris Those good guys 463 thousand spectators and 2.43%. On Cine34 A beautiful wife to 311 thousand and 1.44%. On Tv8 Spider-Man 2 310 thousand spectators and 1.6%. On Rai4 Post Mortem to 303 thousand and 1.4%. On the Nine Little Big Italy 302 thousand spectators and 1.7%. On Real Time Lives on the edge got 274 thousand spectators with 1.3%. On RaiPremium Katie Fforde 271 thousand and 1.24%. On RaiMovie The man from Laramie 257 thousand spectators and 1.2%. Out of 20 Pacific Rim to 245 thousand and 1.23%. On TopCrime The Mentalist to 243 thousand and 1%. On La5 The voice of love 171 thousand and 0.8%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of Big Brother Vip)