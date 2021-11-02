Listen to tv November 1, 2021: Crazy for football, GF VIP

You listen to tv from Monday 1 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Crazy for football” against “Big Brother Vip 6“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Monday 1st November 2021?

Listen to TV last night: Crazy for football vs GF VIP. Auditel last night, November 1st 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Crazy for football’ loses a little against Alfonso Signorini’s ‘Big Brother Vip 2021’.

Rai 1: Crazy for football, the true story of an Italian national football team made up of people with mental health problems thrilled 3,143,000 spectators. Share of 15.9%. In the cast: Sergio Castellitto.

On Rai 2: My sister’s boyfriend, the sentimental comedy of 2014 directed by Tom Vaughan with Pierce Brosnan and Jessica Alba entertained 941,000 spectators (4.4% share).

Rai 3: Report, the inquiries told by Siegfried Ranucci intrigued 2,211,000 spectators. Share of 10.4%.

Network 4: Fourth Republic, the in-depth analysis of Rete 4 conducted by Nicola Porro and dedicated to economics, politics and current affairs informed 703,000 spectators. Share 4.3%.

Channel 5: Big Brother Vip, the vicissitudes of the Vippos of the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini have thrilled 2,811,000 spectators. Share of 18.9%.

Italy 1: 3 days to kill, the 2014 film directed by McG, starring Kevin Costner, Amber Heard and Hailee Steinfeld, wowed 1,351,000 spectators equal to 6.6% share.

La7: Grey’s Anatomy: the seventeenth edition of the medical drama focused on the life of Dr. Meredith Gray attracted 354,000 spectators to the TV with 1.8% of auditel. In the cast: Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn.

Tv8: Spider-Man 2: 2004 film directed by Sam Raimi and based on the Spider-Man comics held 0,000,000 spectators in bated breath. Share of 0.00%. In the cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco.

Nine: Little Big Italy: Francesco Panella’s journey to discover the best Italian restaurants abroad attracted the attention of 302,000 spectators for a 1.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 1, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,853,000 spectators with 12.1% share.

: 1,853,000 spectators with 12.1% share. The ladies’ paradise : 1,845,000 spectators with 12.8%.

: 1,845,000 spectators with 12.8%. Life live: 2.645.000 spectators with 16% share.

CHANNEL 5